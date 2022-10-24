Judge Fred Wicker

Judge Fred Wicker

Thomas Frederick (Fred) Wicker died on October 21, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born to Thomas Murray and Ora Wiley Wicker in Hickory Flat, MS, on April 7, 1924. He grew up in Benton County and graduated at age 16 from Hickory Flat High School, where he served as senior class president. He attended Holmes Junior College on an athletic scholarship. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in England, France, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg, earning four battle stars. After the war, he arrived in New York on December 25, 1945, and was later discharged from the Army Air Force at Camp Shelby on New Year's Day 1946.

