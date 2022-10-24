Thomas Frederick (Fred) Wicker died on October 21, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born to Thomas Murray and Ora Wiley Wicker in Hickory Flat, MS, on April 7, 1924. He grew up in Benton County and graduated at age 16 from Hickory Flat High School, where he served as senior class president. He attended Holmes Junior College on an athletic scholarship. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served in England, France, Germany, Belgium, and Luxembourg, earning four battle stars. After the war, he arrived in New York on December 25, 1945, and was later discharged from the Army Air Force at Camp Shelby on New Year's Day 1946.
Wicker graduated from Holmes Junior College in June 1946 and received his law degree from Ole Miss in May 1948, again as senior class president. He met his wife Wordna Threadgill at HJC and they married in June. He opened his law practice in Pontotoc in July. His wife taught home economics at Randolph, Algoma, Thaxton, and Ecru High Schools before becoming his legal secretary.
Wicker was city attorney for 8 years, county prosecutor for 12 years, state senator for 3 years, and Circuit Judge for the 1st Judicial District from 1970 to 1990. As a state senator, he championed public education and highways. In 1968, he was successful in passing an amendment to make state Highway 15 4-lanes from the Tennessee line to the gulf coast. Although the Senate later adjourned without passing the highway bill, he lived to see much of his effort succeed, with the current Highway 15 4-lane phase being constructed in Pontotoc and Union Counties.
He joined the American Legion the day after his discharge, serving as an active member until his death. He was also inducted into the Society of the 40 & 8. For decades he coordinated the sponsorship of delegates to American Legion Boys and Girls State. He coached American Legion baseball, served as scoutmaster, and worked as counselor at Camp Yocona. A member of the Rotary Club for over 70 years, he was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a member of Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. An avid sportsman, he remained a dead shot until the end.
He was inducted into the alumni Halls of Fame for Holmes Community College and UM Law School. In 2005, he was honored as Former Senator of the Year by Concurrent Resolution of the State Senate.
He was baptized in Autry's Pond in Hickory Flat. He and his new bride joined First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, in 1948. He served as chairman of deacons, department director, chairman of the pastor search committee, and taught Sunday school for over 55 years. He was a renowned public speaker and story-teller, having made several civic club addresses and poetry readings during the last months of his life. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by three children, Ellen Wicker Cummings (Ned), of Virginia Beach, VA, Roger Frederick Wicker (Gayle), of Tupelo, and foster daughter Mindy Staten Parrish, of Ball Ground, GA., five grandchildren, Margaret McPhillips (Manning) and Caroline Sims (Kirk), of Jackson, McDaniel Wicker (Kellee), of Washington, DC, Rebecca Cummings of Kailua, Hawaii, and Frederick Cummings (Rebecca), of Seguin, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren, Caroline, Henry, Maury Elizabeth, and Virginia McPhillips, Evelyn and Joseph Sims, Philippa and Julia Wicker, and Stafford, Cullen, and Waverly Cummings; his brother, Kenneth Wicker (Norma), sisters-in-law, Peggy Threadgill, Yvonna Threadgill, Jean Threadgill, Diane Wicker, and brother-in-law, Gene Reese. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Murray Wicker and Charles Gibson Wicker, his sister, Mary Elaine Wicker Reese; his parents-in-law, J.C. and Willie Glen Threadgill, his sister-in-law, Margaret Threadgill Holmon (Bruce), brothers-in-law Gene Threadgill, Davis Threadgill, and James Cedric Threadgill, Jr.
A funeral service will be held in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, at 11am on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the fellowship hall and on Wednesday from 9:30-11am in the sanctuary. Browning Funeral Home Is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Frederick Cummings, McDaniel Wicker, Manning McPhillips, Kirk Sims, Thomas L. Wiley, Jr., Tom Wicker, Terry Threadgill, and Todd Threadgill.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Fred & Wordna Wicker Charitable Fund at CREATE, Inc., PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. The family request no floral offerings or gifts.
