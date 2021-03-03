The sky over Pontotoc Sunday was lavender, that weird color that hangs over the earth when it’s not quite winter and not quite spring. I couldn’t decide if I was hot or cold. I was flush with victory. It was a good Sunday morning after a win.
Rock Robinson and our Warrior boys pulled out a close one the night before and after the game I walked back to the Progress glowing with community pride. The cafes along Main weren’t quite full, but at least they were open. A few customers stared back at me through the plate glass windows as I walked past, camera slung over my shoulder.
Pontotoc was alive Saturday night.
Ball games in Pontotoc hop. Sports folk crawl out from under their quarantine rocks. You’re liable to see players and coaches from other sports eating nachos and hollering, shaking their fists at referees’ calls. One might see a quarterback with long hair urging on the basketball boys. First basemen and linebackers who’ve moved on to the next level have been known to attend games in Ecru.
A full moon shined over Pontotoc as I walked back Saturday night. I thought about the long, dejected drive that lay ahead of the Yazoo City Indians, only chicken nuggets and Gatorade to console them. Gavin Brinker and the boys wore big smiles.
It was a strange week in the Land of Hanging Grapes. We spent five days trapped in our homes, forced to talk to our families. God bless Frankie Moorman and the folks at PEPA. They kept the lights on. We were all an eyelash away from frostbite.
Baseball and softball are on the horizon. These sports are liable to jump out from behind masks and confront us at any moment. I’ve stocked provisions and I’m well prepared.
I love Pontotoc sports. From Springville, to Ecru, to The Hollow and up the hill, I never tire of watching our kids mix it up. Good for the soul. Game on.