Registration is continuing for the Gateway program at Itawamba Community College.
The program is designed for individuals who are between the ages of 16-24, do not have a high school diploma or its equivalent, want career coaching and are serious about exploring employment opportunities. In addition, those who have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma may qualify if they have another type of barrier, including but not limited to, single parent, low income, disabilities and homeless. Enrollments are currently being accepted for participants Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties. Open enrollment for classes in the one-week program begins Mondays at 9 a.m. at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.). According to WIOA Youth Coordinator Sanders Bell, students can start on Monday and possibly have a job by Friday.
The program is funded by the Mississippi Partnership Workforce Development Board and the Three Rivers Planning and Development District, Inc.
For more information or to register, visit the WIN Job Center at Belden or call (662) 407-1207.