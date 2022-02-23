As the United States celebrated President’s Day on Monday (February 21) I had the good fortune to read a story by Angelica Stabile of Fox News.
Stabile’s story concentrated on the advice and words of former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.
Both of those presidents were cornerstones of our democracy but I was more familiar with Lincoln’s writings than Washington’s.
George Washington was an American soldier, statesman, and Founding Father who served as the first president of the United States from April 30, 1789, until March 3, 1797. Washington died on December 14, 1799, at the age of 67.
I didn’t realize that Washington died that young.
Stabile’s story included these three Washington quotes written more than 200 years ago. Washington words on freedom of speech, educating our youth, honesty and justice are even more poignant, truthful and relevant today.
“If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”
“A primary object should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?”
“In politics as in philosophy, my tenets are few and simple. The leading one of which, and indeed that which embraces most others, is to be honest and just ourselves and to exact it from others, meddling as little as possible in their affairs where our own are not involved. If this maxim was generally adopted, wars would cease and our swords would soon be converted into reap hooks and our harvests be more peaceful, abundant, and happy.”
Washington saw first-hand the cost of freedom. He knew the importance of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights and how critical it was to teach the importance of those doctrines to all generations of Americans. He knew that the cornerstones of government must foremost be honesty and justice.
In my own search I found lots more words of wisdom penned by Washington.
“Be courteous to all, but intimate with few, and let those few be well tried before you give them your confidence. True friendship is a plant of slow growth, and must undergo and withstand the shocks of adversity before it is entitled to appellation. ”
“A free people ought not only to be armed, but disciplined; to which end a uniform and well-digested plan is requisite; and their safety and interest require that they should promote such manufactories as tend to render them independent of others for essential, particularly military, supplies.”
“Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.”
“However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
“I hope I shall possess firmness and virtue enough to maintain what I consider the most enviable of all titles, the character of an honest man.”
“There is nothing which can better deserve our patronage than the promotion of science and literature. Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness.”
“Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.”
“Perseverance and spirit have done wonders in all ages.”
“Nothing can illustrate these observations more forcibly, than a recollection of the happy conjuncture of times and circumstances, under which our Republic assumed its rank among the Nations; The foundation of our Empire was not laid in the gloomy age of Ignorance and Superstition, but at an Epoch when the rights of mankind were better understood and more clearly defined, than at any former period, the researches of the human mind, after social happiness, have been carried to a great extent, the Treasures of knowledge, acquired by the labours of Philosophers, Sages and Legislatures, through a long succession of years, are laid open for our use, and their collected wisdom may be happily applied in the Establishment of our forms of Government; the free cultivation of Letters, the unbounded extension of Commerce, the progressive refinement of Manners, the growing liberality of sentiment... have had a meliorating influence on mankind and increased the blessings of Society. At this auspicious period, the United States came into existence as a Nation, and if their Citizens should not be completely free and happy, the fault will be entirely their own.
“Associate yourself with men of good quality, if you esteem your own reputation; for ‘tis better to be alone than in bad company.”
“Let us therefore animate and encourage each other, and show the whole world that a Freeman, contending for liberty on his own ground, is superior to any slavish mercenary on earth.”
“Few men have virtue to withstand the highest bidder.”
“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism. But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism. The disorders and miseries, which result, gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of Public Liberty.”
Amen President Washington!