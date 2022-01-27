As Groundhog Day approaches and the weather has been bitter cold the past couple weeks, I am anxious to see what Punxsutawney Phil has to say about spring coming. I was curious of why I want to know what a groundhog does on February 2 and what his track record is.
First, people often get confused about what it means if the groundhog sees his shadow or not. According to folklore, if Phil does see his shadow winter will not end early, and we’ll have another six weeks of it. If Phil doesn’t see his shadow we will have an early spring.
Whether you follow the groundhog, or simply enjoy the folklore, winter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon according to the Farmers Almanac.
No matter what the weather, spring will officially arrive on March 20, 2022, however warmer spring-like weather may not arrive until a little later.
Members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “Inner Circle” claim his predictions are 100% accurate. Unfortunately, that claim isn’t 100% accurate. According to sources that track Phil, that number is more like 39%. Since Punxsutawney Phil first began prognosticating the weather back in 1887, he has predicted an early end to winter 18 times. In 2011, Phil predicted an early spring only for the eastern half of the US to get pounded with snow into mid-March.
Unlike the groundhog, the Farmers’ Almanac uses a mathematical and astronomical formula to make long-range weather predictions. They look at sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, positions of the planets, and many other factors to carefully craft a year’s worth of weather forecasts. Fans of the Almanac say their weather forecasts are accurate 80-85% of the time.
My grandparents looked at the Almanac to plan their planting of everything from the crops to the garden.
Even though Phil is wrong on occasions, we still enjoy the groundhog’s prediction and we have a “holiday” that has stuck around for more than a century, and one in which we are reminded to put down our high-tech gadgets and consult with nature.
I don’t know about you, I will get excited if he does not see his shadow predicting and early spring, even if it doesn’t happen.