Family night at the fair will commence at 6:30 featuring Real Encounter, BMX bicycles.
As seen on America's Got Talent, Real Encounter Outreach partners with local churches and various organizations to connect with those who do not yet know Christ and share the life-changing message of Jesus.
Their ministry outreach is made up of professional athletes and ministers in the area of Moto Stunting, Street Bike Stunting and BMX Bike Stunt Team. Our outreach strategy uses action sports and extreme sports to connect with all ages of people.
Keith Boles who is the youth stragegist with the Louisiana Baptist convention recommended the team highly: “In today’s world, and even in the “industry” of youth ministry, it’s often difficult to find authenticity. After working with Brad Bennett and Real Encounter for the last four years, I can confidentially say these guys are the real deal. Their heart for ministry, their compassion for a culture without Christ, and their love for the church are quite frankly refreshing and inspiring. Brad presents the Gospel clearly. The Real Encounter team is comprised of amazing stunt athletes who love the Lord. Their production is professional, expedient, and energizing.”
Former Arkansas governor Mike Hukabee also recommended the group: “It is without hesitation that I recommend Brad Bennett. His assemblies will help students in your school understand that one student with a positive attitude can make a huge difference in the social and educational environment on your campus.”
Real Encounter is a non profit organization that uses the disciplines of extreme sports and ties those disciplines into life. It shows kids and teens the character qualities of discipline, positive attitudes, making right choices, and encouraging one another.
The team is made up of dynamic young adults who desire to help students avoid the dangers and consequences of poor ethical and moral choices. Real Assembly believes in this generation’s ability to make a positive difference in their world and are committed to creating memorable experiences for students that impact their lives and their school for the better.