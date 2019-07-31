It’s the most fun you can have on red dirt! The Pontotoc County Fair is getting set to come to ramp up your August in a fresh new way. Coming in a week earlier than in the past, activities begin Saturday, August 10 and continuing through the next Saturday, August 17 at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center off of Sallie Hardin Road. You can do everything from play dominoes to donate to the local food pantry.
Looking at a quick overview of what is to come, Saturday will feature the beef show at 11 a.m. after weighing beginning at 9 a.m.; domino tournament begins at 9 a.m. in the conference room at the agri center; the pony pulling begins at 6 on the outside track and the youth rodeo begins at 6 p.m.
Monday afternoon the Miss Rodeo competition will get underway at 7 p.m. while Tuesday will be the senior citizens day from 10 a.m. until 12 noon; the buckaroo rodeo registers at 5:30 and starts at 6:30 and the Fairest of the Fair begins at 6 p.m.
Wednesday the children’s celebration will get underway at 9 a.m. in the Agri-Center which will include magic show by David Strange. Adults will check in textiles, household and home canning exhibits from noon until 5:30 and youth will check in 4-H exhibits from 5-6 p.m.
Family night at the fair will commence at 6:30 featuring Real Encounter, as seen on America’s Got Talent. Professional athletes will wow you with their BMX Bike stunts. There is no gate entry this night, please bring a canned good for the food pantry.
Thursday any 4-Hers who didn’t get their exhibits checked in on Wednesday can do so between the hours of 7 a.m. -1 p.m. Then at 6 p.m. the bands will get ready to see who is the best band at raising money. Please come with your tapping shoes and your pocket book for your band to get the best trophy. The bow hunters archery contest will be in the Akers Moorman pavilion at 7 that evening.
Friday the adults will check in their baked goods, vegetables, fruits, flowers and plants from 9 a.m. 1 12 p.m. and the rodeo will get underway at 8 p.m.
Saturday will feature the lamb show at 10 a.m., after weighing in at 8 a.m.; and the dairy show following the lamb show. Begin checking in your dairy at 10 a.m. The day will conclude with the rodeo at 8 p.m.
The exhibit room will be open for public viewing Friday and Saturday nights only from 5-8 p.m.
The fair will also feature the carnival. The armband schedule is as follows: on Tuesday night all rides are $1-no armbands. Wednesday night from 5-10 p.m. you may purchase a $20 armband. Thursday night from 5-10 p.m. you may purchase a $25 armband. It is also buy one get one free, but both you and your friend have to be there when purchasing it. On Friday from 5 p.m. until midnight armbands will be $20 and Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight armbands will be $25.
The folks who are in charge of different activities at the fair include: beef show-Audra Chism; family night at the fair-Rev. David Hamilton; dairy show-Kevin Foster; domino tournament-O’Neil Warren; adult exhibits-Lynda Smith; youth exhibits-Ashlyn and Hannah Foster; fairest of the fair-Shania Dunaway; buckaroo rodeo-Kevin McGregor; kid’s day-Annie Simmons, Victoria Kilpatrick an Sandra Priest; miss rodeo-Rheagon Kirby; pony pulling-Eddie Stroupe; rodeo-M.C. Merritt; senior citizens day-James Shannon and Dot Hardin; lamb show-Doug Horton; concession stand-Regenia Foster; youth rodeo-Kevin McGregor and Christian bow hunters-Balford Patterson. See these people if you wish to participate in any of the activities. Call the Extension office at 489-3910 for more information.