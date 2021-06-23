Are you ready for some fair food? How about a good spin on a carnival ride? What about some quiet time near the arena listening to cows moo, lambs bleat and horses neigh? And then wind up your week with some wild wild west rodeo action!
Then get your calendar out and mark down Monday, July 5 through Saturday, July 10 and get ready to enjoy the fair like you’ve never seen it before!
All of the food, fun and joy will be on the fairgrounds at the Agri-Center with the carnival cranking up on Tuesday night. There will be a special time for Children to ride beginning at 12 noon on Wednesday after the children’s day activities which begin at 10 a.m.
Also returning this year will be senior citizens day on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.
Family night at the fair on Wednesday, July 7, will be a real motocross treat this year, you don’t want to miss it. Churches across the county are asked to dismiss their services to come and worship under one roof. The admission to this will be a canned good for the food pantry. This is a great way to support those who need food in the event of an emergency and enjoy fellowship with other believers.
Now, if you feel the fair is a bit earlier than it has been in years past, you are correct. It has moved back to July and it is early even for July so that the Mitchell Brothers Carnival can bring their rides in for your enjoyment.
A different rodeo company has also been contracted to bring you the best Wild West action in the arena. The Bearden Rodeo Company will be bringing cowboys and cow girls from the Tristate and Southern Pro Rodeo Association tours for some heart stopping exciting rodeo action in the arena Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 8 o’ clock.
If you are a 4-Her or someone across the county who wants to enter anything in the fair for judging now is the time to begin finalizing those projects. A complete calendar of events will be published in next week’s Progress so you will know when you want to make sure you are at the Agri-Center.
Mark your calendar, set your phone as a reminder, however you want to remember that the fair is coming to town because you don’t want to miss it! If you have any questions about entering a project or contest, please call the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Center at 489-3910.