A week from Friday our country will mark yet another anniversary of September 11. In the midst of this wild year, let’s not let that day slip by. The ongoing pandemic is cutting out a lot of commemorative ceremonies, but that does’t mean we can’t have one of our own.
I’ve never been to New York, and yet each year I’ve paused to remember those who have lost their lives. We owe it to those people who were just going to work on that clear fall morning back in 2001.
But that is so long ago, some say, yes and it was really just yesterday.
What were you doing that day? Do you remember? Are you going to take a moment and remember? Perhaps I’ve been thinking about it so much because I’m reading Lisa Beamer’s book, Let’s Roll! which tells of the heroic efforts of her husband, Todd, who with others brought United Flight 93 down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania to keep the plane from crashing into either the White House or the Capital. I remember talking to mama and granddaddy late that Tuesday afternoon.
“That one wasn’t an accident,” Mom said she told Granddaddy as they watched the second plane hit
World Trade Center 2 live on the television.
I have explained to Jon Lee time and again why we should never forget. He was only nine years
old when the attack happened. I want him to understand the reason why this day should never
be forgotten.
“I remember Granddaddy watching movies and specials about World War II,” I said.
“And I always wondered why he did it. After September 11, I understood. America was provoked into war in 1941. We were a peace-loving nation going about our own business and we were attacked. But that attack was on a military base. That is a place you should be ready for an outside enemy to come and get you.
“September 11 was different. These people were just going to work. They were just getting up and going about their day. They were totally innocent and evil men used planes to kill them.”
He, too, has begun to understand that dark day in our history. It happened so fast that many did not even know what hit them. I’ve often wondered what went on in the minds of the people on the planes just before the giant silver birds hit the World Trade Center. Or how the people reacted who were in
those towers and saw the planes coming right at them.
The biggest lesson I learned from that day is to never take a day for granted. To always make sure I tell Jon that I love him when we are parted or when we go to sleep at night.
Thousands of people never dreamed when they went to work on Tuesday, September 11, 2001, that they would not be going home that night. I also gained a whole new appreciation for our
firemen and policemen and emergency personnel. If you see a policeman or a fireman or an emergency worker, please hug them an thank them for keeping our community safe.
The reason I’m talking about this a little earlier than usual, is so you can make plans. Take time to teach your children. Make a memorial at home. I bought two pillar candles in a glass that I have started burning in my window to remind me of that day.
What about you? Dig out your white candles you normally shine in your windows at Christmas and put two of them together to shine out in the darkness.
Hang a flag in front of your house or on your mailbox to support our country. We need it now more than ever. It’s time to stop the fussing and recognize enemies from within and without and unite again as one nation under God indivisible.