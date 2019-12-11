My feet crunched the brown leaves that have just now carpeted the driveway with their thick luxurious crinkle. I swished them aside as I walked to the woods to gather the greenery for my advent wreath. Already the four words, Love, Joy, Peace and Hope are on the mantle, not taken down all year because I just felt like leaving them there.
Sunday night the first candle of advent shined on the mantle and then the others will be lit over the next three Sundays with the center one lit on Christmas Day.
A calm contentment settles as I watch the little flame reflect itself on from the shining mirrors that hang behind it. I smiled as I thought back over the day and teaching my children in Sunday school.
I watched my children as they pushed their thumbs into the square piece of clay. We were making little manger troughs and it was fun seeing them soak in the information I was giving them while they were deftly molding the soft gray dirt into the replica of the picture I showed them.
“We often see mangers of wood in the Christmas story pictures,” I explained. “But in reality, it was probably a stone manger because stone was more readily available than wood. Wood was used for fine things in the temple and houses of worship. Stone was more for the animals and farmers.”
The children smiled triumphantly as they finished their little clay creations. I had already arranged with my dear friend Gail Morton to fire them for me and we are going to finish them up next Sunday with a baby Jesus wrapped in swaddling cloths. I ran little holes in the bottom of their mangers so we can put a piece of red yarn on it and let them hang it on their Christmas tree.
“Why is it important that we remember that Jesus was born?” I asked. “Because He is our Savior,” one little boy said.
“He came to save us from our sins,” another little girl said.
I smiled inside, happy that they are grasping the simplicity of the greatest truth in the history of mankind.
A little later, with the same fervor they cut little candles out and pasted them on each side of white paper bag as we talked about the four candles of Advent. The looking forward time to Jesus’ birth.
Soon they had their candles of hope, love, joy and peace pasted on the bag and I gave them a little battery operated candle to put inside.
As they read each of the scriptures for the candle they were discussing I had them turn the bag toward them and we learned about this time of looking forward.
Hope
All generations will call me blessed.
Luke 1:46-50: 46 And Mary said: 46 My soul glorifies the LORD 47 and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, 48 for he has been mindful of the humble state of his servant. From now on all generations will call me blessed, 49 for the Mighty One has done great things for me- holy is his name. 50 His mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation.
This is the beginning of a new season. We call this season “Advent.” What does that mean?
“Advent” is a word that means “to come.” It is a time when we get ready, preparing ourselves for the coming of Jesus Christ. Jesus came when he was born on Christmas day. What are some things that we might do to get ready? We should get our hearts ready by thinking about Him. What we are doing right now around our Advent wreath is a way of preparing for Christmas.
Today, we light the Hope candle. This candle is to remind us that we wait with hope for the day when we celebrate again the birth of Jesus. We hope that everyone will come to know God and worship God.
Love
Blessed is she who believed.
Luke 1:39-45, 56: 39 At that time Mary got ready and hurried to a town in the hill country of Judea, 40 where she entered Zechariah’s home and greeted Elizabeth. 41 When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit. 42 In a loud voice she exclaimed: “Blessed are you among women, and blessed is the child you will bear! 43 But why am I so favored, that the mother of my Lord should come to me? 44 As soon as the sound of your greeting reached my ears, the baby in my womb leaped for joy. 45 Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill his promises to her!” 56 Mary stayed with Elizabeth for about three months and then returned home. Blessed is she who believed. This is when we remember that Advent is a time of preparation. The second candle is to remind us that Jesus came to earth to show and tell us of God’s love. We remember again God's gift of Jesus to the world and know that God's love for all people is the reason for this gift.
Love comes at Christmas in Jesus Christ. Matthew 1:18 says that “Mary, was engaged to be married to Joseph. But before the marriage took place, while she was still a virgin, she became pregnant through the power of the Holy Spirit.” In Matthew 1:20 an angel told Joseph: “The child within her was conceived by the Holy Spirit. And she will have a son, and you are to name Him Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins.”
John 3:16 says “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Joy
The promise made to our ancestors.
Luke 1:54-55: He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful 55 to Abraham and his descendants forever, just as he promised our ancestors. Today we light the third candle in Advent, the candle of joy. This candle symbolizes a break in the darkness, and a time of joy as Christ’s birthday gets closer. We have joy as we remember God’s gift of Jesus to the world. When we look at the third candle, we remember God’s promise of joy. God promised to send a Savior to the people.
Peace
God has filled the hungry with good things.
Luke 1:51-53: 51 He has performed mighty deeds with his arm; he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts. 52 He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble. 53 He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty.
During these days we are getting our hearts ready for the coming of the Christ Child. We lit the candle of hope. We wait with hope for the day when we celebrate again the birth of Jesus.We lit the candle of love to remind us that Jesus came to earth to show and tell us of God’s love. We lit the third candle to remind us that the angels told the shepherds “good news that will bring great joy to all people.”
Today, we light the candle of peace. Our world is not always a peaceful world. People sometimes hurt other people. But God promises peace. During Advent, we pray that we, as well as all people, will seek God’s peace.
When we look at the fourth candle, we remember what the angels told the shepherds about the Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ. Luke 2:13-14: “Suddenly, the angel was joined by a vast host of others—the armies of heaven—praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased.’” Isaiah 9:6 says “For a Child is born to us, a Son is given to us. The government will rest on His shoulders. And He will be called: Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
Now get you four candles and begin this week. Go ahead and light the first candle and the other candles as the weeks progress. Use this Christmas season as a time of reflection. Jesus came because He is Hope, He is Love, He is Joy, He is Peace. Merry Christmas.