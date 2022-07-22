Okra

You can begin to plant okra to be harvested in the fall. Remember to soak your seed to let them split open before planting.

The hot and dry summer that we are experiencing has many gardeners looking for a cool place to rest. If you can withstand the heat a little while longer a fall garden can provide produce at least until the first killing frost of the year.

