The hot and dry summer that we are experiencing has many gardeners looking for a cool place to rest. If you can withstand the heat a little while longer a fall garden can provide produce at least until the first killing frost of the year.
References for this article include the August 12, 2020, edition of “Farm and Garden Notes” along Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Mississippi Vegetable Gardener’s Guide” and “Fall Gardening Starts in Summer”.
What to plant
There are two methods that can be followed to produce a fall garden. The first involves warm season vegetables. Spring planted warm season vegetables can remain productive by keeping the plants watered, fertilized, controlling pests, and diseases. Warm season vegetables can also be planted during mid-summer to produce into the fall. These plants will require extra time to mature before frost due to cooler weather. Tomatoes, okra, peppers, eggplant, lima beans, pole beans, southern peas and summer squash are examples of warm season crops that can be included in fall gardens.
The second method for producing a fall garden involves planting cool season vegetables. Cool season vegetables that can be planted in fall gardens can include the following.
Carrots Kale Rutabagas Spinach
Beets Cauliflower Lettuce Turnips
Broccoli Chard Mustard
Cabbage Collards Radishes
When to plant
The thought process for determining when to plant should be reversed when planning a fall garden. To determine when to plant a fall garden estimate the date of the first frost of the fall and use a calendar to count backwards the number of days required for the vegetable plant to mature.
Historically, the first freeze for Pontotoc County likely will occur between October 27th through November 2nd. Refer to the seed packet to determine the days required from planting to first harvest. Don’t forget to allow extra time for the plant to produce before the first frost.
Not all gardeners will take the time to be this precise. The recommended fall garden planting dates for warm season vegetables in Pontotoc County are listed below.
Okra – July 15th
Peppers – July 15th
Eggplant – July 15th
Lima beans – July 15th
Southern peas – July 20th
Tomatoes – July 20th
Pole beans – August 1st
Summer squash – August 10th
General recommendations for planting cool season vegetables are as follows. Vegetables that should be planted in mid-August include broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale. Vegetables that should be planted in September include beets, chard, collards, carrots, chard, lettuce, radishes, rutabagas, spinach, and turnips.
How to plant fall gardens
The hot, dry weather that often occurs in August and September can make germinating seeds in a fall garden difficult. Water the garden soil one to two days before planting. Watering after the seeds is planted can cause the soil surface to pack and crust reducing the number of plants that will emerge.
Another method includes planting seeds in moist soil and covering them with peat moss, vermiculite, composted sawdust, or sand. Take care to keep the area moist while the seeds are germinating and becoming established. Plant three to five seeds at the proper spacing to ensure germination. The seedlings can be thinned latter if necessary.
Using transplants can be productive for vegetables including broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and carrots. These plants can be purchased at garden centers beginning in late summer. They can also be started in small containers or peat pots in a warm protected location. When transplanting the plants in the garden take care not to disturb the roots and protect them from the sun until they get established.
Insect problems
Several generations of insects develop throughout the summer causing insect pest pressure to be worse in fall gardens when compared to spring gardens. Insects including cabbage loopers, imported cabbage moths, and squash bugs can be of particular concern. Visit the garden often to scout for these insects. Refer to the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Insect Pests of the Home Vegetable Garden” for control recommendations.
Don’t let the summer heat get you down. Get your second wind by planning and planting a fall garden. This decision will provide fresh vegetables as the weather cools. If you would like to learn more about gardening or other topics, call the Mississippi State University Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
