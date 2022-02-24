Getting married is stressful. the plans that are to be made and finalized can seem overwhelming.
Make sure that day doesn’t catch you by surprise.
Buy yourself a large notebook and plastic tabbed dividers. Use that to keep up with all your invitations list, what you are shopping for in the house, any other call lists and information you may need throughout this hectic time.
Another helpful hint is to buy a canvas tote bag with plenty of pockets on it to keep your notebook in.
It can be used to carry your swatches of material for your bridesmaid dresses, and any other pressing projects that will have to be done.
With the advent of the cell phone you may want to keep track of everything on your smart phone so you can check it off as it is done. This will also enable you to snap pictures of things that you like.
Create a wedding document in your notes and there you can keep everything from photos to reminders, so you aren’t searching your whole phone for that certain picture of the dress that you liked.
Here is a checklist on what to do, when, carry it with you and check off what is accomplished so you will know it’s done.
Nine months
q Announce your engagement
q Discuss the formality, size and location of the wedding and reception with both families.
q Set wedding date and time.
q Meet with clergyman and judge to confirm date and time.
q Reserve ceremony site
Eight months
q Discuss wedding budget with your parents.
q Determine the approximate number of guests.
q Select and invite attendants.
q Select wedding and engagement rings.
Seven months
q Have engagement party.
q Begin making your guest list.
q Discuss honeymoon plans.
q Begin shopping for wedding attire.
Six months
q Talk to the wedding official and organist about music, decorations and procedure.
q Select readings and music for the ceremony.
q Select music for the reception.
q Schedule rehearsal dinner.
q Get a list of services and menu possibilities from the caterer or other reception contact.
Five months
q Register at gift and department stores.
q Meet with caterer or club manager to plan reception details.
q Meet with florist.
q Meet with photographer.
q Meet with baker.
q Complete honeymoon plans and make travel reservations.
q Make doctor and dental appointments.
q Shop for your trousseau.
Four months
q Order invitations, announcements, thank-you notes and other stationery.
q Select attire for groom and groomsmen.
q Confirm delivery dates of all attire and schedule fittings for bridal and bridesmaids’ gowns.
q Purchase wedding album and guest books.
q Schedule wedding portrait.
Three months
q Address invitations
q Select bridesmaids’ and groomsmen’ gifts.
q Have formal portraits taken.
q Make lodging arrangements for out of town guests and attendants.
q Arrange transportation for bridal party to and from the ceremony and reception sites.
q Coordinate menu plan for the rehearsal dinner with groom’s family.
q Finalize the arrangements for flowers, menu, wedding cake(s) and music.
q Change insurance policies, charge accounts, bank accounts, will, driver’s license and Social Security listing to reflect name and/or address change.
q Write wedding announcement for newspapers.
q Make appointment with hairdresser for the day of or day before your wedding.
Two months
q Have blood tests done, check your blood types, apply for marriage license.
q Mail invitations
q Send maps to out of town guests
q Set up table for wedding gifts.
q Record all gifts and write thank-you notes as gifts arrive.
q Notify the wedding party of rehearsal time and invite guests to the rehearsal dinner.
q Make rice bags for throwing as you leave the reception.
q Make arrangements for dressing place for bridesmaids.
q Make household check for home furnishings still needed.
Two weeks
q Double check everything.
q Pick up marriage license.
q Have final fittings for all attire.
q Check all accessories for wedding outfit and for bridesmaids’ outfits.
q Provide photographer with a list of desired photographs.
q Send wedding announcement to photographer.
q Draw up a seating plan for reception.
q Make place cards for bride’s table.
q Give caterer or reception contact a final estimate of number of people attending.
q Pack for the honeymoon.
The day before
q Have your hair done
q Have a manicure, pedicure and facial.
q Attend bridesmaids’ luncheon: give gifts to attendants.
q Attend rehearsal and rehearsal dinner.
q Make sure everything you need for wedding day is packed in one place.
The wedding day
q Arrive at church three to four hours before the wedding.
q Take all photos you can before the wedding.
q Take photos with groom after the wedding.
q Relax, take a deep breath, and enjoy your wedding day!