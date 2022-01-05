As this joint-stock world completes another cycle round the Pharaoh-worshiped sun, I near the return of my maiden voyage manning the till as sports editor here at the Progress.
Some may say, “Good heavens! It seems we’ve endured this baboon’s clumsy coverage for no less than a decade!”
Those in that chorus of detractors will point out, as the saying has it, that if a baboon–or a room full of them–were left alone with typewriters to bang and shriek and run amuk for an indefinite period, they would eventually, albeit unintentionally, write Hamlet. Those same detractors might equally, and with no less derision, assert that such a miracle of unintentional simian composition occurs every week with the publication of the Pontotoc Progress’s sports section.
Alas, dear reader, I’ll take refuge within the prose of Thoreau, who said, “When we bring what is within, out, into the world, miracles happen.” Here, here!
As best I recall, my predecessor, Jonathan Wise–I pray he’s found peace–ran screaming and drooling from the headquarters here on Reynolds St. (Saint Reynolds, to the dyslexic) back in late spring. He burst forth, yawping to all in earhost that he was emphatically and decidedly “done with the lot of you,” meaning us, and that he was henceforth disembarking our ship of fools before he was soaked bone-deep with the necrotic madness that is career journalism.
God save ye, Jonathan, and God speed thee like a seagull, lad.
Perhaps, as the demoniac captain soliloquized, “I am madness, maddened,” but neverthelessI’ve thrown in my lot with the other poor souls adrift on this barq. I have, as said the bard, grappled them unto my soul with hoops of steel, and in fact, in our most maudlin moments, editor David Helms and I are given to the solemnity, like Ishmael and Queequeg, of pressing our foreheads together and muttering, in that storied cannibalistic grunt, “You sabbee me, I sabbee you.”
In any case, for good or ill, my jibberish will appear in these pages until death hath undone me.
I progress, at the Progress, albeit slowly. I might well understand soccer, given a year–ten at most.
The advent of wrestling to our winter sports lineup has met with uproarious approval by young and old, conservative and liberal, lovely and ugly and inhabitants of all climes and meridians. I once thought soccer the most grueling sport ere I’d witnessed. I was, to be quite sure, wrong. Wrestling is but a whisker away from brawling, even between sportsmen of good humour, and it requires stores of energy I’ve not possessed since people were still contriving clumsy names for the new thing called the internet, like “the information superhighway.” Who birthed that abominal sobriquet? Was it Al Gore? To be sure, I might best describe wrestling as one strong, able-bodied lad paying out his full strength and wit to climbing straight up his opponent, by means of clinches and pulls, like so much Lebanese cedar. As anyone who has ever grappled with another, be it in good-hearted sibling roughhousing, or true, mortal combat knows all too well, even thirty seconds of such belligerence exacts a steep price on both pugulists.
Alas, let’s put another Starbucks’ pod (Pequod?) into the Keuring, and sail on. To quote another great poet, Charlie Brown, or “Chuck,” as Peppermint Patty affectionately called him, “Good grief!”
(Author’s note: I jest concerning Jonathan Wise. He was, to me, a most erudite mentor and after having discontinued full-time service to the paper, he departed under the most pleasant of circumstances and remains to us all a dear friend and colleague.)