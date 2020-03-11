Every year there are several 4-H members that are recognized for their achievements. Here just a few of them: Gabriel Smith, Aubrey Huddleston, Connor Kilpatrick, Carson Long, J.D. Chism.
Even before the age of eight Gabriel Smith was showing beef, dairy, and lambs. He always helps his Mom during the Pontotoc County Fair where he also won awards with his exhibits. He is currently working on his dog project with his new pet “Dak”. Gabriel Smith is the son of Tammy Farr.
As an avid horse lover, Aubrey Huddleston continues to excel. She showed her horse “Dani” in the Winter Classic, District, State, and Regionals. Aubrey works hard to increase her knowledge of horses weekly as she studies for Horse Bowl, Hippology, and Horse Judging. This year her team place third in the State Horse Bowl Competition. She also stepped out of her comfort zone and did the interior design contest at District Competition and placed first. Aubrey is the daughter of Rob and Kim Huddleston.
Showing and caring for his dairy animals is one of Connor Kilpatrick’s specialties. He was on the first-place district Dairy Judging Team. A new adventure for him this past year was Dairy Product Judging. He and his team placed first in District tasting and scoring ice cream, milk, cheese, and his favorite cottage cheese. (Well, let’s just say the face he made when tasting the cottage might not have been the happiest!) During the Pretty Cow Contest, he played the role of Albert Einstein in milk promotion. Connor is the son of T.J. and Victoria Kilpatrick.
Quiet is how most people would describe Carson Long, but not when it comes to succeeding in 4-H. He loves animals and has many different kinds on his farm. He takes his pigs, goats, rabbits, chickens, and dairy animals and does educational petting zoos for various events such as schools and churches. Carson shows dairy animals and was on the state Dairy Judging Team. During his very first trip to state competition “Club Congress”, he placed first in the Electric Contest. Watch for many more accomplishments in the coming year. Carson is the son of Shad and Hannah Long.
J.D. Chism is a young man that has raised a herd of 20 retired and current show animals and along the way has made friends all over the United States. He has taught several new exhibitors how to care for and show beef calves. J.D. has competed at Project Achievement Day and Club Congress. He has helped with multiple county fairs, Senior Day, Mississippi Day and Spring Fling. He has assisted with Relay for Life and packed backpacks for tornado victims. This past January he traveled to Denver, Colorado and competed in Livestock Bowl at the National Western Roundup. He says, “Show beef has helped me grow in many ways: mentally, confidently and socially. I have compassion for my animals and joy whenever a new one is born.” J.D. is the son of Mark and Audra Chism.
This is just a very small sample of the outstanding 4-H members in Pontotoc County. “Over the next few months I will be sharing more stories about the great things happening in 4-H, so everyone has the chance to get to know what we do and some of the best kids in Pontotoc! “ - - Jane Chamblee, 4-H Agent, Pontotoc County