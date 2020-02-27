Beginning February 28, and running through March 22, eager customers will be able to get their hands on their favorite Girl Scout treats, including the Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and the new Lemon-Ups™ at cookie booths hosted at participating retailers across the area.
Customers can find the nearest cookie booth locations by plugging in their zip code at www.girlscoutcookies.org or downloading the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.
The new Girl Scout Cookie Lemon-Ups™, are crispy lemon cookies baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites Trefoils®, Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, and Girl Scout S’mores®. Girl Scouts also offer a gluten-free cookie, the Toffee-tastic®.
Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls empower themselves as they earn their own money to put toward a range of experiences, some of which are illustrated on this year’s refreshed cookie packaging—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking meaningful action to improve girls’ communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community, giving them hands-on opportunities to hone valuable skills like decision making and business ethics. In fact, nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their interest in entrepreneurship and given them the skills to succeed.
All of the proceeds stay local to fund troop projects and experiences, as well as important programming, such as outdoor adventure and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). And many Girl Scouts invest their earnings back into their communities, which means that consumers are not just purchasing delicious cookies—they’re also supporting the betterment of their communities and a bright future for girls.
Girl Scout Cookies are only here for a limited time, but girls can join the fun of Girl Scouting year-round. Learn more about how to get involved at www.girlscoutshs.org/join.