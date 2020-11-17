When I packed my first two boxes for Operation Christmas Child this year I choked up. Those two boxes I dedicated to the memory of my dear nephew William Butler Sloan. You see, it was because of him that I became involved in this project.
When he was a little tike and lived with mama and daddy, they packed two shoe boxes. At this time you wrapped the box and the lid separately of an ordinary shoe box and put the things in it. Mom and Dad had spent time with him letting him shop and get things for the children overseas who need so much and are thrilled to get so little.
It struck my heart and the next year I became involved. Often throughout these 11 years I’ve thought about that first tug because of my parents example with little Will, and I knew if it weren’t for them I’d probably never have gotten involved. These bits of cheer are so important to let a child know they are loved. Often it is the only present they have ever or will ever receive in their life.
Because of the box, entire families have come to know Jesus. If it weren’t for Will, perhaps I’d never have packed my first box. But because of him, quite a few boxes have been packed and sent off to give love and joy to a child.
Just last week, I spent time boxing up Ivory soap and a white bath cloth in little water proof plastic boxes and putting erasers on pencils for the shoeboxes I’m finishing up. The same excitement swept over me again. I smiled as I thought of the child that would be able to take a bath and get clean with the soap and write and erase with the pencils. Each little item that I tuck into the box makes me wish I could be a fly on the wall and see the joy that shines out of the child’s eyes.
I can’t be there, but my Jesus is and He smiles every time He sees the children smile. That’s what Jesus meant when he said in Matthew 6:3-4 “But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.” These little boxes bring sunshine and hope to children who have lived their lives in war torn areas. Children who have seen more in their short five to ten year span that I have in six decades come December 8.
And it behooves me to bring a little joy and laughter into their life. And because of that, their hearts are softened when they realize someone they don’t even know loved them enough to send them a gift. And it is giving unto Him for he said in Matthew 25:40 ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’
And the reason it is important to send gifts to a person who can’t send you one back is because that is the highest kind of giving according to Jesus in Luke 14:12-15 “Then He also said to him who invited Him, “When you give a dinner or a supper, do not ask your friends, your brothers, your relatives, nor rich neighbors, lest they also invite you back, and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the maimed, the lame, the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you; for you shall be repaid at the resurrection of the just.”
So for me, packing a shoe box is important. Giving to the children is important. And giving them the opportunity to hear that Jesus loves them and perhaps I can meet them in heaven one day is the most important gift of all. What you can pack in them and the hours you can carry them to the churches is listed in another story on the front page. Please peruse it and pack your gift.
Will has moved on to heaven, but his influence will reach far into eternity because of Operation Christmas Child.