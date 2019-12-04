I have often talked about how much I loved to watch the “Johnny Carson Show.” Carson’s comedic wit was superb.
And I particularly loved the episodes when Carson’s guests included a talking bird of some species.
For years Carson had owners of talking birds on the show and almost always the bird never said a word—not one.
And of course the hilarity was in watching the poor pet owner besiege and beg his beloved feathered friend to say something—anything. The world’s late night audience was watching!
And a sympathetic Carson would always say, “Things went great in rehearsal, we couldn’t get the bird to shut up. Maybe next time folks.”
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and SpaceX, wasn’t on Johnny Carson’s show, but he had the world’s media watching last week when he unveiled his company’s new Cybertruck, a pickup truck that’s an EV (Electrical Vehicle).
The Cybertruck is made of all sorts of armored plating and the truck’s windows were hyped as bulletproof.
From all accounts everything had gone wonderful during numerous rehearsals.
But during the real ceremony Musk first had someone to hit the driver’s side door with a sledgehammer to demonstrate the strength of the truck’s body panels.
Bam! Bam! Bam!
The truck suffered no damage and Musk was smiling.
Musk then invited Tesla designer Franz von Holzhausen to throw a steel ball at the driver’s side window of the truck.
Ok, here’s where I think things went south. Musk should have never uttered, “Give ‘em the heater Franz!"
Holzhausen obliged.
Smash! The bulletproof window splintered into a spiderweb of cracks.
One could almost hear Gomer Pyle’s voice declaring, “surprise, surprise!”
Musk’s face looked like a cat had just swallowed his favorite talking parrot.
Musk was hoping for some redemption when Holzhausen was directed to throw a second steel ball at the rear side window.
That window was also smashed by the thrown ball.
Musk uttered something to the effect, “the ball didn’t go through the glass, that’s a plus side, but we’ve got a little more work to do.”
Over the weekend Musk tweeted an explanation about the failed strength of the Cybertruck’s “bulletproof” glass.
He offered that the sledgehammer impact on the front door cracked the base of the glass.
“Should have done the steel ball test on the window first, then sledgehammer the door,” Musk tweeted.
"Next time…."
No one mentioned that the rear door was not hit by a sledgehammer.
Musk also tweeted that the extra-strong steel body explains the Cybertruck’s weird look.
“The body is made from thick cold-rolled stainless steel of the sort used to build SpaceX rockets,” Musk said.
I think the Cybertruck looks like the child of a DeLorean and Pontiac Aztek. Just saying.
Of course the Aztek came with folding rear seats and a specially designed tent to enclose the vehicle’s tailgate.
No mention in the showcase whether the Cybertruck comes with a tent option.
Hey listen folks, Tesla will bounce back from this minor setback.
And from now on all steel balls must be thrown from 60 feet six inches.
And I hear that Franz von Holzhausen has been invited to spring training with the Atlanta Braves.
And there’s a great advertising opportunity for the failed window testing.
I can just hear Johnny Carson singing the little jingle, “Safelite repair, Safelite replace!”