Shelter Insurance agent Michael Jolly knows the pessimistic adage.
“Insurance men are in business to make money, not pay it out,” Jolly said, nodding and smiling, shrugging his shoulders.
“I know why people say that,” Jolly said, pointing to himself, in a self-deprecating manner.
Hometown familiarity, goodwill, and honesty are the qualities he believes can overcome that stigma, and restore people’s trust in insurance, Jolly said.
“There’s nothing complicated or fancy about what I do,” said Jolly, 30. “I just treat people the way I’d want to be treated, and that seems to work.”
After graduating college, Jolly started in the banking business, and was offered an opportunity to sell insurance.
“I didn’t have any experience,” said Jolly. “I prayed about the offer, and started with the principles on which I was raised—treat people fairly and do things the right way.”
After an extensive vetting and hiring process, Jolly attended classes and took tests for certification. He opened his office in December 2018.
Jolly thumbed his fingers on his desk, and smiled.
“It’s just me, here,” he said, gesturing around the room, in his office on Hwy. 15., in the old Sydeny’s Restaurant building. “No secretary. No gate-keeper to screen calls. All my customers have my cellphone number, and know they can call me anytime. If you call me, you get me.”
Auto, home, and life are Jolly’s main sellers.
“I offer insurance on most anything, except health insurance,” Jolly said.
Jolly looked at a picture of his infant daughter, Emmy Jo, who is fighting leukemia, and takes weekly treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
“Growing up, my mama and my late daddy worked hard,” said Jolly. “I know people hate paying insurance, and they want to make sure they’re getting what they pay for. They don’t want a company to give them excuses and tricks to avoid paying.”
“I’m not greedy with sales,” said Jolly, laughing. “I know insurance is complicated and intimidates people, and I’m happy for anybody to call me and ask questions. Even if they choose a different company, and agent, I’m happy to answer their questions. I just want to make sure people get what they need. I mean that--I really do.”
Insurance is rife with unspoken exceptions, Jolly said. Among those-helped along by easy-fix, predatory television commercials-- is motorists and homeowners being underinsured.
“Each state has a legal minimum for liability auto insurance,” Jolly said, “which is usually much lower than the value of newer cars.”
“If you hit a newer pickup, you’ll be responsible for the difference between the minimum your insurance pays, and the value of the truck,” Jolly said.
The same goes for homeowners.
“Replacement insurance on contents of your home is a big one,” Jolly said.
“Let’s say you have a 55-inch television in your home, working great, and you have a fire. Often, an adjustor will look at your home and not be willing to compensate you for that loss, based on age.”
Jolly shook his head, as if commiserating with those who’ve experienced such loss.
“My job is to make sure you’re covered adequately—sure, you hear me— and that you know about these loopholes, and won’t be caught off-guard,” Jolly said.
Longtime customer Ricky Sledge said Jolly’s accessibility and honesty are why he’s continued doing business with him, after several years.
“He’s an honest man, and he’s there when I need him,” said Sledge. “He’s just upright and truthful, and that’s a rare, good thing in this world.”
Christi Burnside, a relative of the late, legendary Mississippi blues man R.L. Burnside, said Jolly is has treated her royally.
“He’s insuring my Honda Accord,” said Burnside, an Ecru resident. “He’s nice, patient, professional. He really cares about his customers and is committed to professional, thorough, courteous service.”
Long-time friend John Roberts offered perhaps the best testimonial about Jolly.
“I’ve known him all my life,” said Roberts, as he looked over his GMC Yukon and his Hyundai Santa Fe, both of which Jolly insures.
“I need something, I call him, he answers,” said Roberts. “It’s that simple.”
“He’s a man I can count on.”
