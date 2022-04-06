Okay, okay— first things first.
My wife may read this column so let me preface this by confessing that no one has complained about the weather — and the weather forecasting thereof— more than me the past 65 years.
Nothing was more heart breaking than having a Little League baseball game rained out. After decades of therapy I admit now that the weather is not the fault of the weatherman.
And I do probably watch the weather too much. But it’s my job to keep up with the weather in terms of tornadic storms and frozen precipitation.
That’s because my two sisters, my wife and my son and daughter don’t keep up with the weather as they should. So I have to keep my eye on the weather in Pontotoc, Lafayette Springs, Oxford and Nashville.
And as you know, if you don’t like the weather in Mississippi just give it 24 hours. The weather changes more quickly than I change putters.
But as evidenced by weather warnings the past two weeks, tornadoes are a deadly reality in Mississippi. Pontotoc County Emergency Services Manager Allen Bain said that severe weather on March 22 caused 25 confirmed tornadoes and on March 30 nine tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service investigators.
In North Mississippi we are blessed to have WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan and his WTVA Weather Authority team working tirelessly during the outbreak of severe weather. The “always watching, always tracking" team includes John Dolusic, Chelsea Simmons, Maggye McCallie, Stormy Meier, Gabe Mahner, Alan Matthew and Katie Burch.
Laubhan and his team have been honored with several Emmy Awards for their live weather coverage.
During last Wednesday’s (March 30) severe weather outbreak I watched Laubhan and John “Indeed” Dolusic do their thing of tracking tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.
Thanks to their training, expertise and experience, residents receive split second tornado warnings. They help save lives. And they track these storms for hours on end from the Mississippi River eastward into Alabama.
And thanks to their weekly forecast residents usually have several days advance notice that severe weather is a possibility.
If you have a prayer list, Laubhan recently mentioned during a severe weather outbreak that another radar system is direly needed to be installed around the Winona area so that severe storm coverage could be enhanced.
Millions and millions of dollars of YOUR tax money is floating around Washington and Jackson from so called COVID relief. I urge you to contact your state and U.S. senators and representatives and alert them to the need for more radar coverage in central Mississippi.
Early warnings are essential during severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. But warnings do you no good if you don’t have a secure place to take shelter immediately.
American Rescue Plan monies (YOUR tax dollars) could be used to implement another 50/50 percent local program to help homeowners purchase storm shelters. That program was successful years ago when federal funds helped pay for 50 percent of storm house purchases.
A closet or bathtub is not the safest place to be when a tornado hits your home.
And when it comes to getting severe weather warnings over the phone, not even half of the households in Pontotoc County utilize the free Code Red storm alert service.
Unlike some services which charge a fee, Code Red costs residents nothing. It’s paid for by tax dollars. Three Rivers pays half the cost for each of the eight counties it serves, and the counties pay the other half. Pontotoc County is in the Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
The Code Red service only alerts those residents in the direct path of the severe weather that is approaching.
It’s easy to sign up for Code Red. Just visit the Three Rivers website, at trpdd.com, and follow the link for Code Red along the top of the screen, or simply call the office, at (662) 489-2415 and provide your name, address and phone number. Folks can also stop by the Three Rivers office, at 75 S. Main St. in Pontotoc, and fill out a short registration form.
So watch the weather. And give thanks for those who watch it for us.
Indeed!