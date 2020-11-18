Seven-year-old Treston Belue spoke simply and directly, cowboy style.
“I’m a boy and I ride horses,” said Belue, sitting astride his trusty mount, Fred, getting ready to start the J.D. Brown “Saddle Up for St. Jude” Trail Ride. The honey-colored sunshine and fall foliage painted a picture-book setting for the ride. Treston’s mom, Brittney, was all smiles. She beamed at her son as he reigned in his horse and brought him about. “This is such a good cause, and it’s a lot of fun,” Brittney said.
The mouth-watering smell of grilling hamburgers and the hearty, comforting aroma of coffee rose over a crowd of 350 cowboys and cowgirls. They brushed their horses, fitted on their tack, and talked with friends before the 10-mile ride through Mud Creek Bottom, just west of Pontotoc. Some riders, still sitting horseback, circled up and bowed their heads in prayer.
This was the 21st go-round for the benefit ride. Judge David Hall and his wife, Ruth, helped organize the first one, at Cooper’s Crossing. They’re ridden on Sam Crawson’s land now for years.
Judge Hall shook his head in appreciation as he said that the day’s event would raise $30,800 for St. Jude, the biggest year so far. That would make nearly $395,000 over 21 years.
“The Lord blessed us with a beautiful day, and we hope the blessings flow to the children St. Jude treats,” Hall said.
Paula Holloway rode this trail before for St. Jude. Today she was on her quarter horse, Zipper.
“This is a tradition, and I wouldn’t miss it,” said Holloway.
Eleven-year-old Noah Johnson was on his horse, Hobo. His brother, Lane, 13, was riding Yamaha. Their aunt, Kimberly Adams, helped the boys saddle up and prep their horses.
“This is always a good ride with good food and good fellowship,” said Adams.
The guys on the grill had a good time. Burl Graham, Ricky Warren, Greg Hall and Mike Wardlaw flipped burgers and hotdogs for 320 people and enjoyed every second of the atmosphere. Other volunteers set up the auction with toys, riding tack, and all sorts of goodies. Gene Stepp, David “Coon” Bevill, and Ron Hope took a seat and watched the proceedings with eyes of age and wisdom.
Dakota Moody of Mooreville rode his horse, Butter, alongside his buddy, Bradley Laster, on Buttercup. The guys were glad to be part of the event.
“We get out and ride three or four times a week as a group, and this is a good cause with a lot of good people,” said Moody.
Judge Hall shook hands, patted backs, and insisted everyone get something to eat.
“The people of Pontotoc and surrounding counties have been so generous,” Hall said. “Everybody who’s picked up trash, cooked, took up money, rode, everything, it’s all been a blessing.”
Brooklyn Golden of Pontotoc rode by on her horse, Diamond, along with Collin Stutsy on Pete. Terrance Reed of Houlka circled around on Barbie Doll. Mike Brown of Ecru held the reins tightly on his horse, Legacy, with little Braylon Shumpert riding between his arms. Joe Tidwell of Oxford ambled up on his cutting horse, Little Bitty. His daughter, Maggie Tidwell worked at St. Jude, he said. He was glad to be along for the ride.
“It’s such a beautiful day,” Tidwell said. “It’s great to get out and support this cause and be part of something like this.”