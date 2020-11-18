Come on, blue!
That’s what most of us say when addressing the officials at sporting events.
Officiating is a thankless job, much like that done by the saints who clean the bathrooms at Walmart. It’s horrible. It pays very little and people often yell and pour out their existential frustrations on you. On really special nights you get a police escort to your car so irate fans don’t mob up and pummel you with hot dog wrappers.
Other than that, it’s a joyride.
Who would volunteer for this suicide mission? What deep self-loathing could compel a person to accept this abuse?
My dear friend Claude Jones, for one. Jackie Cason, for another. My old ball coach Shane Montgomery, and teammates Michael Bailey, Prentiss Young and Jacky Caldwell. They’re some of the valiant, courageous dudes who’ve lined up to take the first volley of vitriol from virulent fans. Alliteration aside, these boys have valor.
Why does everybody hate the ump? They’re just doing their jobs. I’ve felt their angst. Along the sidelines at football games and in the seemingly endless interim between soccer goals, during timeouts at basketball games and during pitching changes in baseball and softball games, I talk to a lot of officials.
These are good people. They’re honest and sincere and thick-skinned. They shuffle off the yelling and screaming and don’t miss a beat. We love our sports in the South, but we couldn’t have sports if there weren’t good, respectable people willing to officiate the games.
I’ve been to a few games this year when folks got on the refs hard--ya’lI, I mean got on the refs hard. I don’t even get that mad at my mechanic, or my plumber, or even my preacher. These folks got turnt up, as the kids say., crunk, an eyelash away from being escorted out. I thought about escorting them out myself. Then I remembered I had no authority, whatsoever.
No sense in getting that upset.
I love folks who are passionate about sports. I am too. Let’s don’t get too darn passionate. It’s just a game. They’re just kids. Everybody makes mistakes. We all live next to each other and I really don’t believe anybody’s out to cheat anybody.
David Helms might cheat on his scorecard in golf, but everybody in Pontotoc County expects that anyway. I digress. What was I saying?
At the end of the game, somebody has to make the call. Is she safe or is she out? Did he get the first down? Was her foot on the line or did she make the 3-pointer?
I wouldn’t want to be the guy to make the call. God bless the ones who do.