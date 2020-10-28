Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.