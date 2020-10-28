Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.
I Timothy 2:1-2
This coming Sunday which is the last Lord's Day before this historic election is to take place, everyone is invited to the court square for a time of prayer and worship.
Organized by Valley Grove Baptist Minister Greg Herndon and Pontotoc Baptist Association Director of Missions Bro. Jim Ray, this God Bless America prayer rally will begin at 4 p.m. this Sunday, November 1.
“After the prayer walk in Washington in September, God laid on my heart that we needed to do something like this in our community,” Bro. Herndon said. “This is not a political rally, it is simply a time for us as God’s people from all walks of life and all denominations across the county to gather and pray and ask for His blessings.”
Folks from all across the county are invited to bring their lawn chairs and sit comfortably on the Court Square while a host of pastors will pray and Dr. Kenny Digby, executive director of the Mississippi Baptist convention will deliver the keynote address.
The program will be opened with the posting of colors by Sgt. Darren Bass with the Miss. National Guard and Mark Kelly will sing the National Anthem and other special music.
Bro. Herndon will welcome folks and Bro. J.R. will speak the opening prayer. Several pastors across the area will be voicing prayers in different areas.
Rev. Don Smith from Algoma Baptist will lead in confession; Bro. Kevin Merrit from Charity Baptist will pray for the President; Bro. Drew Richardson from Longview Baptist will pray for the state officials.
Bro. Dustin Long from Cherry Creek will pray for our military, Bro. Gary Pettit from Furrs will pray for the medical marijuana initiative, Dr. David Hamilton from West Heights will pray for the law enforcement, Bro. Michael Wilbanks from Thaxton will pray for local officials and Dr. Ken Hester from First Baptist will pray for the election.
Folks are encouraged to wear their masks and in case of inclement weather the event will be held at the Gateway Pavilion.