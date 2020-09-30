I hope I’m not telling tales out of school. That’s exactly what I’m doing, actually.
When I was a senior at North Pontotoc and the dear, sweet, lovely lady who shall remain unnamed, was working the desk, she’d busy herself with paperwork and wink if a teammate and I decided to drive to The Trolley for a burger during the amorphous, shape-shifting anomaly known as “study hall.”
The doors of the school were unlocked. Mamas and daddies and kinfolks came and went without masks or name-badges or retinal scans. If school administrators had set up a metal detector for students to walk through each morning, the basket would have been so full of Case pocket knives and bangle bracelets that they’d have had to let school out half an hour early for everybody to claim their stuff.
We fought, sure, but no boy ever thought of pulling his pocket knife. The other guys would have shamed him out of Pontotoc. We teased, but we at least had enough guts to tease somebody to their face, and not hide behind some cyber personality. Fighting and teasing aren’t noble undertakings. I’m not condoning them. We’ve come a long way in stamping out bullying in schools and kids are better off for it. In my generation, however, we at least bullied and gossiped with some degree of honor. We had to face the people we teased. That cuts down on teasing. It’s a lot easier to bully someone online than if you’re standing in front of them.
All kids go through that. They are both perpetrators and victims. It’s life. It used to be, anyway.
I often watch the news with my father. He can’t figure why so few kids ride the bus, especially when all the Hollywood trillionaires are sacrificing and riding to the Oscars in their hybrid cars. They’re so generous. Why can’t we all just learn from their self-sacrificing example? We’re just a basket of deplorables.
When my brother Kyle and I were kids, we rode the bus. We got picked on. We got teased. We got tormented. We got over it. We learned to deal with it. It prepared us for life.
I worked at a private school in Indianapolis when I was fresh out of graduate school. One day a coworker, who lived in an affluent suburb among all the Colts and Pacers players, asked if I thought she was being finicky when she requested that her kid be moved to another class. She didn’t feel that her kid’s personality fit well with the homeroom teacher to whom she’d been assigned.
I just stared at her for at least 15 seconds without saying a word. She nodded and walked away.
I’m not sure. I go back and forth.
Maybe we’re becoming a more civilized society. Maybe the barbaric culture of my boyhood is being replaced with a more humane, tolerant ethos. On the other hand, maybe we’re getting soft, coddling our kids. Maybe we’re telling them that that society, or government, or the establishment will protect them, no matter what weirdness or freakish existence they embrace.
I’ve lived on the East Coast, in D.C., the political environment, the Beltway. I’ve lived in the Midwest. Just me and Peyton Manning looking around for somebody to have a crawfish boil or throw a string of beads. I trust Southern culture, my people. They’ll steer me right.
I can’t listen to either Fox News or CNBC because it’s a bunch of vitriolic jabber. It gives me a headache. I listen to thinking people, not paid puppets.
I believe in our military. I believe in standing for our National Anthem, in taking care of the poor and rewarding hard work. I believe in church and the rule of law and thanking those who watch us while we sleep. I’m not sure which party that puts me in.
I won’t get to sentimental here, but I’m young enough and old enough to remember when American values were American values, when despite our differences we could all salute the flag and agree that we were grateful to live in the most Christian, fair, decent country on earth.
We can fight about things. Times change. Some of us will just have to get used to that. Let’s just stand for the flag, and for the folks that died to give us the freedom to fuss.
Thank you, men and women in the military, past and present. We’ll try to work out all this fussing, while ya’ll keep us safe and give us space and time to argue.