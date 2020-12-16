Charles Dickens’ timeless novella, “A Christmas Carol,” has been brought to life in several cinematic incarnations. My favorite is the 1984 version with George C. Scott. Like all great literature, the story never gets old and its enduring truths are as applicable to life today as they were when Dickens penned the story in 1843.
It’s fitting that one of the central emotional figures in “A Christmas Carol” is a child, the loveable Tiny Tim. He represents a children’s everyman, a pure soul who never complains about his predicament but continually inspires those around him with his generous spirit and unwavering optimism.
In his impressive, single-volume history, “Europe,” Norman Davies draws upon earlier works to discuss what he calls “the invention of childhood.” This sounds odd to modern sensibilities, but Davies maintains that society didn’t always give children deference nor treat them with the consideration to which we’ve become accustomed. High infant mortality rates in the medieval and ancient worlds delayed the evolution of childhood as a concept within western society. During the late 18th Century, particularly in the Great Britain about which Dickens wrote, children were widely seen as just little people, ones expected to follow orders unquestionably and to perform grueling and often dangerous labor. Historians estimate that 1/3 of working class families were without a primary breadwinner, and children were expected to help fill the void. Unscrupulous industry barons considered children’s small bodies ideal for fitting into tight spaces and performing tasks adults couldn’t, thus the quaint image of the suit-besmirched boy working as a chimney sweep. Who can forget the pitiful plea of Dickens’ Oliver Twist, asking, “Please sir, I want some more,” and the kitchen master giving him a swat across the head with the soup ladle? The idea that children should be considered unique and protected took centuries to formulate.
The philosophies of John Locke and Jacques Rousseau, as well as the poetry of William Wordsworth did much to shape the western idea of childhood through the 18th and early 19th centuries. Locke and Rousseau championed the noble savage, the tabula rasa, or blank slate upon which experience would make its mark. They carried the idea of man’s primordial innocence, as depicted in western civilization’s most influential text, the Bible, to its logical end. As new people, uncorrupted by society’s ills, children must be innocent and unblemished, the philosophers argued. Wordsworth’s romanticism lauded the innocence and purity of nature and, by extension humanity, especially children. This presented a sharp contrast to the pessimistic view Christianity inherited from patristic figures like Augustine of Hippo. Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” published in 1865, demonstrated that society was changing its mind about children, turning from the bleak landscape Dickens so vividly portrayed to a lighter, more fanciful and optimistic perspective.
In the late 19th Century western culture began instituting laws that protected children from dangerous and compulsory labor. The concept of public education was unheard of in the ancient and medieval worlds. It emerged during the French Revolution, and those influenced by it, like our Founding Fathers, fostered the idea of taking children out of factories and putting them into classrooms.
My mother and father picked cotton by hand in Randolph. Their parents sometimes kept them out of school for several days during picking season. Theirs is not an uncommon experience. Especially in rural settings, children have worked hard for generations. Their labor has helped support family farms and businesses, even in modern times.
Anybody who has a child, nephew, niece or grandbaby knows that feeling, watching the little ones scurry under the tree, grab that big present with their name on it and rip it open. No words do it justice. Christmas is about children. Even the first Christmas was about a child, the baby Jesus. Children, like Tiny Tim, show us the best of ourselves. Let’s hope society continues to appreciate the beauty they bring to our lives. We’re lucky to be in their presence. Thank God for kids. In the words of Tiny Tim, “God bless us, every one.”