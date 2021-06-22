For more than nine weeks now I have wondered where my little Tuck is. He climbed out of the one window I did not check on Sunday, April 18 and I have not seen him since. I’ve asked folks around if they have seen him to no avail. It has been hard walking on without my little brown bit of fur that followed me everywhere. So if you have seen him, please let me know.
God has a way of soothing hearts over one loss by putting four different feet and a tail into your life. For about 18 months to two years, I have been praying that God would send us just the right dog to take Lizzie’s place.
Lizzie will be 14 come next month. She was born on our place and has lived there longer than any pet we’ve had. She has ran over that ground more than I ever have, prancing and protecting us from all kinds of critters.
Lizzie would climb a tree to kill a ‘possum or an armadillo. When she was a young whippersnapper, she killed four armadillos in the space of some two weeks. She moves a little slower but just a couple of months ago she killed a ‘possum that was getting into the chicks. She never ceases to amaze me when she does things like that, even though she is quite old by dog years. According to the new converter that I found at almanac.com, she is 78 years old. I’m 60 and I can’t do some of the things she can.
She also doesn’t like snakes. When she and Jon would go off galavanting in the woods and she came across a snake, she didn’t stop to ask if they are a good snake or a bad snake. If she smells live snake skin, she jumped in the vine riddled place and grabbed them by the middle of their back and snap it in two with a quick motion of her head. I never had to worry about Jon and snakes when she was along.
A many a night I’ve heard her bark most of the night to scare away the critters that she thought would be invading her territory. Her very presence has kept wild coyotes at bay and our place safe.
But I can tell a difference in her. She can’t run any more. It breaks my heart that I can go down the driveway and back twice before she can make ten steps. She can barely see and barely hear. Her active days are done. She spends most of her time sleeping her well deserved rest.
So I have been wanting to get some kind of dog that would take her place and guard our hill faithfully like she has. Recently Jon and I were with Mr. Kenny Sullivan and he offered for us to take this little girl coon dog pup that has a beagle looking face.
I picked that little dog up and hugged her close and named her Sissy Girl. I put her in Jon’s truck and she went fishing with us that very day. He took her out on the boat and she rode across the little lake with him and jumped off onto the bank near me and laid down.
She has been our constant companion since then. I’ve been amazed at how quickly she is growing and learning things and loving us.
When I left the house a couple of times last week I chained her up outside. The second time she was chained she got loose, and was lying on the front porch when I came home. I haven’t chained her since and she has been right there in the yard every time I came home.
I told Jon that Sissy is truly sent to us by the Lord because I’ve never had a dog that just folded into our home so immediately. Now, she is a puppy, and my arms have a little chew mark or two, because she knows there’s a bone in there somewhere. But she is learning what she can and can’t chew. She has taken ahold of the little stuffed beagle dog that I have and claimed it as her own, which is fine with me. I’m enjoying watching her antics with the cats as they are somewhat becoming wary friends.
Now Lizzie is another story. She is just not sure about this little bounding bundle of fur that keeps wanting her to play. I sometimes wish Lizzie was a few years younger so she could teach Sissy Girl all she knows, but that is not the way it has worked out.
I told Jon the other day that since Lizzie can’t train her, he will have to. “You trained Lizzie,” I pointed out. “Yes, he conceded.”
So our hill is tempered somewhat by the loss of Tuck as Princess Sissy Girl is learning how to step into the giant paw prints that Lizzie will leave behind one day.
P.S. about Tuck. I’m about to say a hard thing. If you accidentally ran over him, shot him or got rid of him in any way, please let me know so I can at least have closure, otherwise I’ll always be searching for him. Leave a note in my mailbox or at the Progress office or however you wish to anonymously let me know that he is gone.