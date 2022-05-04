The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court last week heard oral arguments in the case of Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.
The case centers on whether Bremerton School District properly suspended football Coach Joe Kennedy from his job at Bremerton High School in Washington state, after he refused to stop praying on the field at the end of games.
According to court documents, “ As a coach for the Bremerton High School football team, Joseph Kennedy would wait until players left the field, then he would take a knee in silent prayer. The superintendent of Bremerton School District sent a letter to Kennedy objecting to his conduct, writing that the coach “neglected his responsibility to supervise what his players were doing” during that time and that his on-field prayer “would lead a reasonable observer to think that the district was endorsing religion.” Following the letter, Kennedy’s contract with the school district was not renewed, resulting in his termination.
"The whole idea of just because I'm working there, I have no rights anymore as an American?" Kennedy said. "When do I stop representing the school district? And that's what we're kind of asking, just a simple thing: Can I pray after a football game?”
"The prayer after the football game -- that was just myself, I would just take a knee at the 50-yard line after football game," Kennedy told Fox News' chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream. "After a few months, the kids would say: Coach, what are you doing out there? And I just said I was thanking God for what you did. They asked if they could join. And I said: it's America, a free country, you do what you want to do. And that's how that kind of started."
But Jeremy Dys, an attorney with First Liberty Institute, the group representing Coach Kennedy, said no coercion or instruction was involved.
"Coach Kennedy simply wants to pray by himself at the 50-yard line. That's the commitment he made before God," Dys told Fox News. "They [school leaders] refused to honor that. And now here we are seven years later, arguing about whether or not someone could be fired from their job just because the public can see him engage in a private act of worship."
Lower courts have all ruled for the school. The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals concluded that by kneeling and praying in view of students and parents, Kennedy "spoke as a public employee, not as a private citizen, and his speech therefore was constitutionally unprotected.”
According to the Constitution's First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
But it’s important to read both parts of that amendment.
The writers of the Constitution did not want the government to establish a certain religion or church. But it also guaranteed the freedom of religion.
For decades now the courts opinions have persecuted those who express their religious freedom, especially Christians.
America is a Christian nation, founded on and acknowledging God Almighty.
But the scope of this issue is much greater than opposition to the prayers of one football coach.
Many in this country want God banned from the public arena. They don’t want God and certainly not Jesus mentioned in the public square— or the schools— or the courts— or the halls of board rooms, or the halls of the U.S. Capitol, or White House.
The U.S. Constitution guarantees that individuals— all colors, ages and sex—have the right to religious freedom. No one religion should be favored over the other.
But that doesn’t mean that Christians have to hide in the dark when they pray or restrict their prayers to the inside walls of some church.
I was encouraged this week after reading an article published on October 19, 2021, in the Washington Examiner. The article, written by Congressional reporter Kate Scanlon, focused on a group of Republican lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence who filed briefs six months ago asking the Supreme Court to take up Coach Kennedy’s appeal case.
According to Scanlon’s article, "Pence's organization, Advancing American Freedom, filed an amicus brief alongside dozens of groups and individuals asking the court to take up the case.
The brief said the Ninth Circuit made “two egregious errors of law which, if left uncorrected, would make it difficult if not impossible for public officials of faith to reconcile the requirements of their religion with the performance of public service.”
“First, when a public official engages in silent prayer on bended knee following the completion of one of his most important job responsibilities, that prayer is universally understood by all reasonable observers to be an act of personal thanks and devotion. It is absurd to label an act of obvious personal gratitude and humility governmental speech that is prohibited by the Constitution,” the brief said, adding that “it is commonplace in our Republic” for public officials to pray in public.
“Personal speech cannot violate the Establishment Clause. Silent prayers of thanks, briefly and personally offered, do not violate the Establishment Clause simply because the public can see them. BSD never should have prohibited Coach Kennedy’s personal prayer in the first place,” it said.
In their own amicus brief, Republican members of Congress, led by Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford and Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler, argued, “This case is about far more than a coach kneeling on a football field to pray.”
“The Ninth Circuit’s ruling imperils the most basic forms of individual religious expression by each of the public school teachers and coaches within its jurisdiction,” the lawmakers said. “The effect is alarming. Take, for example, a teacher who observes Ash Wednesday, or a principal who visibly bows her head in silent prayer in a busy cafeteria before eating. The Ninth Circuit’s ruling requires schools to tamp down all such expressions––or terminate all teachers, coaches, and staff who will not check their religion at the door––under the auspice of the Establishment Clause.”
In a statement, Lankford said, “In America, we have more than the freedom of worship; we have the free exercise of religion.”
“Each person can have a faith, change their faith, or have no faith. In this case, the school district wanted to choose the time and place for private prayer for one of its employees,” Lankford said. “Our government does not have the authority to force anyone to practice your faith in the time and space of its choosing. Government cannot and should not restrict a person praying over their lunch, wearing a crucifix, having a copy of scripture on their desk or kneeling to pray silently after a football game. The right to live your faith is one of the most basic principles recognized by our Constitution. Coach Kennedy’s right to live his faith is his inherent right.”
For decades now Americans who believe in God and the saving grace of His Son Jesus have backed down and remained silent to the clamoring, persecution and attacks of those who deny God’s very existence, let alone His hand in hearing our prayers and blessing this country and those who seek Him.
Please pray for all members of the Supreme Court, asking that they humble themselves and seek God’s guidance as to the freedom of prayer. Our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the right to pray. God’s Holy Bible teaches not to pray as hypocrites, but as those seeking to honor God and give thanks.
This country’s first schools began in its churches.
If our heart and intent is right, God welcomes all prayers, including those uttered in prayer closets and the public arena.