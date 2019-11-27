Obviously I survived my near drowning incident last week with the outside broken water faucet pipe. Henceforth that faucet will only be used in case of fire.
But I found other examples of “no good deed goes unpunished.”
There also was a man who bought a new couch. His old couch was still in fairly good shape and he thought he would be nice and just give it away to someone. “First of all the person who called wanting the couch showed up two hours late to pick it up,” he said. "And then the entire time I was helping load the couch they were complaining about all the dog hair on the couch. No good deed."
I hear you brother. Someone also once said, “Never give an ungrateful person a chance to be ungrateful twice.”
Have you ever gotten in line at a checkout counter and when someone with only one item walks up, you let them go in front of you. Then that one item doesn’t have a bar code and you wait another nine minutes so someone can buy a box of gluten free turtle food.
That reminds me.
Someone told me they had a friend that had fallen on some hard times and was talking about not having food for her child to take to school. The man bought some grocery staples like milk, eggs, bread, peanut butter along with some lunch items the youngster might like. He dropped the groceries off to her, but as the woman was going through the bag she said, “This bread isn’t gluten free, you know I can’t eat it.” Excuuusse me for caring.
I remember an episode back when I was in college at Ole Miss. It snowed and sleeted one night and the streets were slippery for a while. Two days later I was up on the square and a lady had parked her car in the shade, which was still frozen over. Her car tires were spinning and she couldn’t back out of the parking space. Another guy and I walked over and told her we would try and push her out.
As I stepped up on the slick sidewalk my feet flew out from under me and I landed flat on my back on the concrete. As I was lying there in pain, the woman’s tires gained some traction and away she went. She never bothered to see if I had broken anything.
My only salve was knowing my friend and I had tried to do the right thing.
I read this next account of “no good deed goes unpunished.”
A 27-year-old man was running for re-election to a city council post up in Kentucky.
His wife was exhausted from working her very first 12-hour shift at the hospital. She was also raising their three kids and continuing her education as a nursing student.
The day of the election the man’s wife didn’t wake up on time. He figured that he’d do the nice thing and let her sleep, since he appreciated how supportive she was and how hard she was working.
No good deed goes unpunished.
When the votes were counted the election was an exact tie. If he had woken up his wife she would have voted and he would have won the election.
After a re-count the votes were still tied.
The tie was broken by a coin flip and you guessed it—he lost.
But now for the rest of the story.
Not only did the man’s gesture cost him the election, but his wife was mad at him for letting her sleep in until the polls were closed.
Thanks honey. Not!!
I also read another story where a pet owner’s good deed almost cost his life.
This man lived in the Cascade Mountains of Oregon and his beloved cat had been missing for several days.
When the pet finally returned, the man found the cat lying on the back porch. The cat’s face was swollen and the animal was having difficulty breathing.
The man could tell the cat was choking, so he opened the cat’s mouth and discovered a dead mouse was lodged in the cat’s throat.
While he was removing the mouse, the cat reacted by biting down on his had, breaking the skin.
The pet owner had saved the cat’s life, but the victory was only temporary, because the cat was clearly sick from something.
Two days later the man began to suffer flu-like symptoms. His skin turned grey and the glands under his arms were swollen to the size of lemons.
He was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with bubonic plague. His lungs collapsed and his heart even stopped. He was in a coma for nearly a month.
The good news is the man eventually recovered.
My stars!
That was way too serous so I’ll end on a lighter note about good deeds.
I saw a cartoon that read: Yesterday I gave up my seat on the bus to a blind man. Today I lost my job as a bus driver. No good deed goes unpunished.
Meow!!