School is back in full swing and so are after school sports. It is estimated that more than 35 million youth participate in organized sports each year. Highly active children and adults both have greater energy, protein, carbohydrate, and fluid requirements with increased training and sports participation.
However, children are not small adults, because children also have the increased nutritional demands related to growth. Their rapid growth, increasing muscle mass, and changes in hormones uniquely impact their nutrient and fluid needs. Information related to children’s nutritional needs in sports is sparse due to the ethical issues and increased scrutiny of using children in research.
As a result, most sports nutrition recommendations for children are based on research conducted on college age and older adults. Nonetheless, experts agree that good nutrition is a key component of child athletes training and performance. Here is what we do know.
Calories
Energy or caloric needs of child athletes are determined by four factors: resting metabolic rate, thermic effect of food, thermic effect of activity, and growth. Daily energy requirements are similar for boys and girls until puberty, at which time the boys’ energy needs increase at a greater rate than girls. If caloric requirements are being met, children should gain weight as normally expected with growth.
Fluids
Children sweat less and have a higher rate of blood flow under the skin, resulting in more efficient cooling of body temperature than adults. Nonetheless, when children are focused on competing or having fun, they don’t always act on their thirst, and need to be reminded to drink water.
Underhydration not only impacts athletic performance but leads to greater physiological strain and greater risk of heat injury. In addition, children frequently arrive at practice or sporting events in a hypo-hydrated (under hydrated) state because they have not drunk adequate amounts of fluids during the school day.
For physical activity lasting one hour or less, water is the best beverage option. For strenuous activity lasting more than one hour, sports drinks or diluted sports drinks containing carbohydrates, proteins, and electrolytes may be beneficial to child athletes. Fluid replacement post exercise is important as well.
Milk has the ideal carbohydrate-to-protein ratio as well as calcium and other nutrients to replenish tired muscles. Energy drinks are usually high in caffeine and are not recommended for children, whether they are athletes or not.
Protein
Protein is important for muscle recovery and for growth. Athletes have slightly higher protein needs than children who are sedentary. A serving of plain or chocolate milk post exercise can easily meet the increased need for protein.
Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates are the main source of energy for our bodies and should account for about 55% of total calories on most days, and more on days of heavy activity and training. The best sources of carbohydrates for athletes are the same as for non-athletes – fruits, vegetables, milk, and whole grains. Carbohydrates from food sources provide the added benefit of providing a host of other nutrients needed for health.
Fat
Fats should account for about 25% to 35% of total daily calories and are necessary for growth and maturity in children. However, eating high fat foods, such as fast foods, just before competition or physical activity may result in digestive discomfort or sickness. Healthy sources of dietary fat include nuts, nut butters such as peanut butter, avocados, and oils such as canola or olive.
Just as adults, children engaging in strenuous activity need additional calories, fluids, and nutrients. Children may need to eat five or six smaller meals or snacks each day to meet the nutrition demands of sports as well as normal growth. Highly active children may need 500 to 1000 calories per day more than their sedentary peers. Parents should monitor weight in very active children to be sure their energy needs are being met. Consumption of sugary beverages should be limited in favor of water and other beverages such as milk.
