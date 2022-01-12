Last Tuesday, at Ripley, some astute connoisseur of music played “Sweet Child O’Mine” by Guns N’Roses, and “Seven-Nation Army” by the White Stripes.
I immediately realized that I was in the purview of a true aficionado. I encounter them here and there in my sports travels. Like snow leopards, they’re rare sightings, and beautiful to behold. These aesthetes are often gents my own age, Gen X gents, who, when they hear the bass drum, along with the falling, cracking toms from the band, and see the dancing girls, recall schizophrenic glimpses into what it was like playing high school sports. My guys thumb through their dusty collection of CDs and find those stadium-rock gems that spark fire in the soul.
These days, I often find myself stuffing cotton in my ears while Bruno Mars or some equally offensive Tik-Tok sensation blithers about her “boo,” and all the various and sundry “haters” that apparently run rampant in our society.
Gucci bag? No. Why? Voodoo Child, now you’re speaking my language.
On the other hand, on those foggy nights, when I find myself underneath the speakers, with a kindred soul making the cold bearable with throwback gold, I try to give a ceremonial nod toward the gauzy, warm, mysterious press box–into which the press are seldom invited–in appreciation of such fine taste.
As to “Sweet Child,” and “Seven-Nation Army,” if two better stadium songs have been orchestrated by human hands, I’m yet to hear them. Guns and Roses start “Sweet Child” with Slash’s simple, dolorous guitar riff, then Matt, Duff and the boys climb into the fray with bass and drums and the whole thing ascends straight up into a frenzy.
The Stripes start “Seven Nation Army” with Meg’s thudding, thudding, thudding drums– the marching stamp of an approaching Roman legion. Jack’s screeching guitar soars overhead like a bird of prey. It’s thunderous and frightening. It’s like Kashmir by Led Zeppelin, horrible and simple and terrifying.
When the Guns played at Ripley, I, along with North’s coach, Travis Little, a childhood friend who has always hated me for my superior athletic prowess, fought the urge to embarrass ourselves and our relatives by throwing up our hands–thumbs, forefingers, and pinkys, in one symbol–and head-banging like Beavis and Butthead. (Another obscure, cultural reference, particular to my generation.)
In Pittsburg, as I’m told, (a despised AFC foe to my Colts, and I weep no tears for Big Ben) they play “Renegade” by Styx as a way to hype up the crowd. Eh..
I’ve heard two iconic songs for Pontotoc sports teams over the past year.
The first is “Red Kingdom,” the song to which the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars volleyball team springs forth from the bench and scuttles through high-fives in a tunnel of aplomb and encomium.
That’s strong, and it fits, although they borrowed it from the Kansas City Chiefs.
The second song is Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” which the Lady Warriors played after home wins during their state championship run this year. I suspect Bro. Ken Hester had some hand in selecting the tune, but, nonetheless, the champs may reserve that particular Motown classic as part of their legacy trademark, forever evoking memories of their singular achievement.
Music adds a lot to the high school sporting experience, and, once in a while, we hear some good tunes. Rock on, dudes.