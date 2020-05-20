Bringing broadband service to Pontotoc County is a complicated and serious matter. A lot of good people have put a lot of thought into it, and the outcome is still to be determined.
I’ve written about it for weeks. I’ve recounted how the PEPA board, in what many say was a prudent decision, voted against it on April 2. The board had no reason to doubt the feasibility studies that said broadband was too expensive, and funding it would risk the financial life of the power company.
I’ve talked to those, including Jackie Courson, who respectfully disagreed with the board. The funding is there, they insisted. We just have to figure out how to get hold of it. Legislators could help a lot.
I understand and sympathize with both sides. Those who’ve physically sat across from each and other and talked it out have shown nothing but good-will, reasonableness, and patience.
That’s the Pontotoc spirit.
The Coronavirus has restricted our personal interaction, but serious, reasonable folks in Pontotoc don’t value social media rants nearly as much as the courage it takes to face somebody, shake hands, and talk like committed Christian people.
It doesn’t take courage to rave and holler on Facebook, or to throw out unfounded and uniformed accusations. Serious people are willing to meet, to talk, and to work out differences.
A great deal of the supposed heat that sprang up after the “no” vote, I believe, came from a simple misunderstanding. The PEPA board has done such a great job, for 85 years, that publicizing decisions didn’t seem like a high priority. They weren’t hiding anything, or withholding information. They figured their meeting and decisions were too boring for anybody to care much about.
At the May 6 meeting, we all looked into each other’s faces and understood the seriousness of the matter. The PEPA board learned how many people in Pontotoc County were deeply committed to seeing the co-op offer broadband. The board didn’t have an accurate idea, based on how few surveys were returned.
On May 6, concerned citizens, some of whom identified with the online group, PEPA Owners for Change, heard first-hand how the board considered the future of the power company, above all. Everyone agreed that broadband would be great, but not at the expense of bankrupting the company and having the lights go off.
Folks seriously engaged in discussions, including Jackie Courson and all those on the advocates side, as well as Frankie Moorman, the PEPA board, and everyone on the company side, have been amicable, communicative, and open to new ideas.
Despite what some folks blabber online, in the clandestine unaccountability of the cyber world, good, serious Pontotoc folks are trying to figure this out.
Everybody wants broadband—for kids, for health, for a more connected world. Pontotoc folks are smart enough to know that you have to look before you leap, and proceed with caution.
We could not hope for more committed, hardworking public employees than Frankie Moorman, Chuck Howell, and all the board members at PEPA. We could not hope for more earnest, polite, and studious PEPA customers than Jackie Courson, and those insisting we can find a way to make broadband happen.
Pontotoc will find a way. That’s what neighbors do.