Pontotoc County has approximately 140,000 acres of timberland that are divided among 2,470 forest landowners. The value of the standing timber in Pontotoc County was $170,645,973 in 2014. A resource of this substantial value requires thoughtfulness and strategic planning to realize its full financial potential.
A high percentage of the forest landowners in Pontotoc County likely do not have a written management plan to help make wise decisions. This reactive approach can result in costly mistakes. A well written management plan can increase forestry income, improve enjoyment from property ownership, and lower taxes.
This column will discuss the benefits that written management plans can provide to landowners. Information about where to seek assistance in preparing management plans will also be discussed. The sources for this column are the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications, “Managing the Family Forest in Mississippi” and “The Economic Contribution of Forestry and Forest Products – Pontotoc County”.
Is a Plan Needed?
A plan is needed to successfully complete any project. Can you imagine building a house without a plan? Without detailed instructions and blueprints the construction would be disastrous. The same results can be expected if forest management is attempted without a plan. The following are positive reasons to obtain a forest management plan.
Plans ensure that management goals are achieved in a timely manner.
Plans prioritize protection of the health and productivity of forests.
Plans can assist with estate planning and tax strategy.
Plans can prove that the timberland is being managed as a business, providing tax advantages.
Plans are required to enroll in state and federal cost-share and certification programs.
Plans help heirs understand historical property management strategies.
Ingredients of a Forest-Management Plan.
Management plans provide detailed information to create a road map to ensure that the desired forestry destination is reached. The following information is included in forest management plans.
Landowner goals and objectives.
Property boundary descriptions.
Forest inventory data including timber volumes and species.
A chronological schedule of timber harvests and timber management activities.
Property maps that describe property location, timber stands, and soil types.
Information about threatened and endangered species, invasive species, best management practices, and forests of recognized importance.
How to get a Plan
A registered forester must be involved in the creation of management plans. Many landowners hire a consulting forester to create a detailed management plan. For a fee, consulting foresters can also assist with forest management tasks, timber inventory, and timber sales. The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) can also produce plans through the Forest Stewardship Program. MFC foresters can be identified through the following website https://www.mfc.ms.gov/contact/find-your-forester/.
Forest-management plans are vital to the ensure the profitability and sustainability of timberland. If you are interested in learning more about timberland management, I encourage you to join the Pontotoc County Forestry Association. Members attend regularly scheduled meetings where pertinent topics are discussed. The next meeting will be held at the Pontotoc Extension office on Thursday, August 18th at 6:00 p.m. The Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk, Ricky Ferguson, will discuss services that his office provides to landowners. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.
