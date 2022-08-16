Purchase Access

Pontotoc County has approximately 140,000 acres of timberland that are divided among 2,470 forest landowners. The value of the standing timber in Pontotoc County was $170,645,973 in 2014. A resource of this substantial value requires thoughtfulness and strategic planning to realize its full financial potential.

