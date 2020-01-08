With all the flu symptoms in the air, while you may wishing you could cover your head with a brown paper bag to protect yourself from getting bitten by the flu bug, the best way you can help to relieve yourself from the symptoms is to attack it from the gut level. That means eating foods that will help bring your body into full alert mode against the virus that wants to invade.
Also, when you feel yourself getting symptoms, know when to attack and when to let your body run its course. A fever is your body's way of trying to kill viruses by creating a hotter-than-normal environment.
Also, a fever's hot environment makes germ-killing proteins in your blood circulate more quickly and effectively.
If you endure a moderate fever, that’s 100 to 102 degrees, for a day or two, you may actually get well faster. Coughing is another productive symptom; it clears your breathing passages of thick mucus that can carry germs to your lungs and the rest of your body. Even that stuffy nose is best treated mildly or not at all.
A decongestant, like Sudafed, restricts flow to the blood vessels in your nose and throat. But often you want the increase blood flow because it warms the infected area and helps secretions carry germs out of your body.
So, let’s start in the kitchen to begin your healing process. Medicinal foods have been used for centuries by almost all cultures and herbal practitioners for soothing away the aches and pains, coughs and nausea accompanying the flu.
Ginger
Ginger is a blood purifier and an excellent herb to use for soothing away several flu and cold symptoms. Used for hundreds of years by the Chinese, ginger root helps reduce fevers, breaks up coughs and soothes the nausea and stomach upsets of the flu, according to the Ivillage website. Someone with the flu can grate fresh ginger, about 2 tbsp. full and steep in 2 cups of hot water for 15 minutes and drink it as a tea. Honey can be added to sweeten the mixture.
Hot Spices
If suffering from the flu, one remedy is to make a mix of garlic, horseradish and cayenne pepper by crushing a clove of garlic and making a paste by adding the other ingredients. Next, 1 tsp. of the mix should be steeped in a cup or two of hot water. After straining the mixture and adding some honey, it is ready to be consumed. If the mixture is too spicy, more water can be added. This is an excellent ready remedy to use to break a fever or break up chest and sinus congestion according to Jethro Kloss in his herbal book, “Back to Eden.
Garlic
Garlic is one of the two best flu remedies reports the How to Cheat Colds and Flu website Used for centuries by herbal practitioners, garlic has both antibiotic and anti-viral properties. Allicin, the active ingredient in garlic, breaks up mucous and acts much like a decongestant providing anti-oxidants to fight free radicals. Garlic can be eaten cooked, raw, or in odorless capsule form.
Chicken Soup
It’s not called “Jewish Penicillin for no reason, explains the Dave’s Garden website. Home made chicken soup is made with lots of healthy herbs and spices and healthful vegetables. Chicken soup has been prescribed for helping to heal colds and flu for hundreds of years and the Jewish doctor Maimonides recommended it back in the twelfth century.
Here is a good recipe for Chicken Soup.
Saute a medium yellow onion chopped into pieces, two celery stalks including the leaves if they aren’t wilted and two cloves fresh garlic cut fine in a tablespoon of butter or canola oil in your soup pot. Once they are browned, set aside in a bowl and add more canola oil to your pot and put in two or three chicken thighs according to the family you are feeding. Brown the thighs on both sides carefully turning with long tongs. Return the onion mixture to the pot and stir a bit, add half a gallon of water (8 cups) as well as 4 chicken bullion cubes and another tablespoon of canola oil. Once mixture boils add a package of frozen mixed vegetables. Cook about ten minutes and add two cups of rotini. Salt and pepper to taste at this point as well as adding basil, oregano and Italian spices. You can also put Old Bay in at this point, this will give you the heat you want. Sprinkle, let it cook a minute or two and taste. Simmer it about 10 to 15 minutes more and you are ready to ring the dinner bell.
Lemonade
One way to increase your vitamin C is by making lemonade. Squeezing half a lemon and mixing the juice with a spoonful or two of honey to sweeten and a cup of warm water (about six ounces.) Vitamin C is loaded with anti-oxidants and helps to purify the system and boost immunity.
If you don’t like dealing with squeezing lemons and want to cut to the juice aisle, make sure you purchase the RealLemon® brand of lemon juice. Doctors say that is the best kind. Use two tablespoons of the liquid for a cup of hot water.
Other infection fighting foods include:
Bananas and rice; bell peppers contain as much Vitamin C as an orange; blueberries are high in natural aspirin; which may lower fevers and help with aches and pains, carrots, which contain beta-carotene;
chili peppers may open sinuses; cranberries may help prevent bacteria from sticking to cells lining the bladder and urinary tract;
mustard or horseradish may helps break up mucus in air passages; onions contain phytochemicals purported to help the body clear bronchitis and other infections; black and green tea contain catechin, a phytochemical purported to have natural antibiotic and anti-diarrhea effects.
