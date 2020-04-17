At a press conference this (Friday) morning Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that coronavirus statistics require that he extend the statewide shelter-in-place executive order to Monday, April 27.
Governor Reeves noted that 270 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday and the day before.
“The curve is flattening and I wanted to re-open everything but I can’t because we’re still in the eye of the storm,” Reeves said. “I’m asking for one more week of vigilance from all Mississippians because it’s working.”
“The numbers I look at every day are the infections, the deaths and the unemployment and today those numbers are telling me that one more week would be the best course of action.”
However, Reeves announced that some changes were being implemented into the shelter-in-place order.
Reeves said that lakes and beaches would be opened on Monday (April 20).
“Officials said they can safely enforce social distancing rules on Mississippi’s lakes and beaches, which will give some folks a chance to get out in the sun for their own sanity.”
The Governor also announced that “non-essential” businesses could start making curbside, delivery, or drive-thru sales.
“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this,” Reeves said.
Reeves said he understands the urgency to get Mississippians working again, but he urged residents to stay the course for just a while longer.
“Please stay strong. Stay smart. Stay home. Use common sense—that’s the single best thing you can do. If you are part of a vulnerable population, please stay home—please. This is the time to be the most vigilant. I’m asking all Mississippi: Stay in the fight for a little while longer, and we will come through this together," said Governor Reeves.