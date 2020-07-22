On Monday Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his Safe Return and county-specific executive orders, adding ten counties under the tighter social distancing measures to help limit transmission and protect public health.
Consulting with Dr. Dobbs and our state health experts, ten additional counties were identified as localized regions with spikes in cases and at higher risk for transmission: Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall Counties. They join 13 other counties that have been under the additional restrictions for the past week.
"COVID-19 is spreading and killing in our state. It's not a hypothetical—it is happening," said Governor Tate Reeves. "Today, I've extended our executive orders to mitigate the threat, adding 10 counties to the list of those with stricter measures in place."
Consulting with our state health experts, thirteen counties were previously identified as localized regions with spikes in cases and at a higher risk for transmission: Claiborne, Desoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne Counties.
Both executive orders are extended for an additional two weeks until 8:00 AM on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Similar to the guidelines set out for other counties previously in Executive Order No. 1483, the Governor lays out targeted guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the thirteen counties, including:
For all businesses:
All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.
All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.
Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least 6 feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shift, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.
Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.
For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):
Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.
All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.
Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.
Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a 6-foot distance between customers at all times.
Carts, baskets, and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
For people out in public:
Everyone must wear face coverings when at public gatherings or in a shopping environment.
People must maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.
Further limits on social gatherings: down to no more than 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.