Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples clarified Thursday (April 2) afternoon that the city of Pontotoc is now following the “shelter in place” executive order signed on Wednesday by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves.
Peeples said that the city’s executive order addressing guidelines for business operations within the city limits of Pontotoc during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic expired on Sunday, March 29.
“The guidelines we enacted March 22-29 expired and we are operating and enforcing the governor’s executive order,” Peeples said.
The governor’s shelter-in-place order begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3, and will remain in full force and effect until 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, unless rescinded, modified or extended.
Governor Reeves’ executive order does mandate that all “non-essential businesses and non-profit entities operating except for essential businesses or operations shall cease operation.
Essential businesses do not include retail businesses, fitness and exercise gyms, dance studios, clubs, tattoo parlors, spas, salons, barber shops, and other similar personal care and grooming facilities.
Restaurants and bars may remain open but are limited to drive-thru, curbside, and or delivery service.
The city’s executive order had permitted non-essential businesses to remain open as long as persons inside were limited to less than 10 at a time.
“I feel that the people of Pontotoc will be very good about doing the right thing during this dangerous pandemic and cooperate and follow the governor’s order,” Peeples said. “Most folks will realize the seriousness of this situation and we’re not expecting any trouble.”
Prohibited activities included in the Governor’s latest order includes: all public and private social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people in a single space at the same time where individuals are in close proximity (less than six feet) to each other shall be cancelled or rescheduled; and all places of amusement and recreation, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to amusement parks and rides, museums, playgrounds, party and play facilities, all parks including beaches, lakes and reservoirs (but not including walking trails), movie theaters, bowling alleys, and social clubs shall be closed to the public.
“That part of the order dictates that we close all activity at Terry Chewe Park,” Peeples said. “It’s closed now, no one’s allowed regardless of the number of people involved in the activity.”
“Howard Stafford Park is closed to the general public, there’s no fishing allowed. The folks who have RVs out there already will be allowed to stay. The tennis courts will be closed until April 20 also."
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this unprecedented time and let’s pray that things will be much better by April 20,” Peeples said.