The Pontotoc County Grand Jury which convened in January 2022 returned 104 indictments last week into open court for the upcoming March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Fifty-one of the defendants were arraigned on Monday, February 7, while defendants in 53 of the indictments remain secret pending arrest and bonding.
The three week March term of court convenes March 28 and concludes April 15, court officials said. Plea days are scheduled for March 24 and 25.
Defendants arraigned last week and their respective charge(s) included:
-Randolph Parker, Jr.; felony fleeing;
-Antonio Sanchez Williams, felony fleeing;
-Tyler Cain Chase, felony fleeing;
-Joshua Ryan Enis, DUI 4th;
-Jonathan David Wooley, DUI 4th;
-David Wayne Whitlow, DUI 4th;
-Alfonzo Cartez Badie, DUI 4th;
-Willie Frank Jones, DUI 4th;
-William Douglas Simmons, DUI 4th;
-William Odell Smith, Jr., failure to register-change address;
-Elvy Claude Moore, Jr., failure to timely re-register;
-Dottie Mae Ferguson, malicious mischief;
-Elijah Bashum Buchanan, DUI 4th;
-Joseph E. Whiteside, DUI 4th;
-Jennifer Dene Simmons, sale of meth;
-David Lee Goree, possession marijuana with intent;
-Yasha Monique Lockridge, possession cocaine;
-Fred Allen Lamb, grand larceny;
-Jackie Joil White, grand larceny;
-Lois Ann Sanders, grand larceny;
-Joseph Geard Meyer, grand larceny;
-Antonio Maurice Townsend, simple assault-law enforcement officer or other;
-Jessica Ashley Ruth, uttering a forgery;
-Franklin Tyler Gregory, felony fleeing and malicious mischief;
-Jesse Kendall Coley, fondling first;
-Michael Stewart, three counts sexual battery-under 14;
-Zada Alexis Akers, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Lazerick Cardell Travis, felony fleeing’
-Edward Coleman, Sr., shooting into dwelling; conspiracy;
-Robert Lee Vaughn, shooting into dwelling; conspiracy;
-Arial Ja’Leeya Mix, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-James Kendall Chrestman, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Jessie Houston Sisco, possession meth;
-Jeffrey Ryan Parmer, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Brandon Houston, possession meth;
-Carlos Copeland, malicious mischief;
-Chandler Lee Coleman, burglary of dwelling-larceny;
-Joel Shane Whitlow, grand larceny;
-James Lee Glenn, taking motor vehicle;
-Jessica Judon, two counts sale of cocaine;
-Amanda Griggs, possession meth;
-Corey McEwen, possession meth;
-Patrick Levy, burglary of building;
-Devin Snow, introducing contraband into jail; conspiracy;
-Courtney Tate, sale of meth;
-Jeanie Senter, possession of meth;
-Camron Davidson, possession of marijuana with intent;
-Jeffrey Parmer, possession of firearm by felon;
-Paul Westmoreland, false pretense;
Jordan Barton, possession meth; felony fleeing;
-Miguel Covarrubias, identity theft.