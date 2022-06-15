The Pontotoc County Grad Jury which convened in May 2022 returned 207 indictments on June 8 into open court for the upcoming July term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court.
Ninety-four of the defendants arraigned while defendants in 113 of the indictments remain secret pending arrest and bonding.
The three week term of court convenes Monday, July 25, and concludes Friday, August 12. Plea days are scheduled for July 21 and 22.
Defendants arraigned last week and their respective charge(s) included:
-Heather Sartin, possession hydrocodone;
-Robert Coker, possession meth;
-Jimmy Ahlum, possession meth;
-Kendall Boren, two counts child endangerment;
-Derionte Johnson, two counts armed robbery;
-Danielle McCaine, possession meth;
-Brice Blount, possession marijuana;
-Margaret Brown, child endangerment;
-Lorenzo Fears, possession marijuana;
-Quinton Powell, possession hydrocodone;
-Alisha Tackitt, embezzlement;
-Sirrahallaman Farr, possess of a firearm by felon;
-Christopher Clippard, DUI 4th;
-Cameron Randle, felony fleeing and simple assault on law enforcement officer;
-Jeffrey Floyd, DUI 3rd;
-Maria Moctezuma, four counts child endangerment;
-Marquilus Henderson, trafficking marijuana;
-David Hudson, possession meth;
-James Nichols, possession of weapon by felon;
-Hannah Akers, burglary of motor vehicle;
-Christopher Judon, embezzlement, burglary of building;
-Kendall Tackitt, possession meth;
-Jonathan Yarrito, possession of meth;
-Ashley Mendoza, possession of meth with intent;
-Travis Hale, two counts sexual battery;
-Hillary Poe, malicious mischief;
-Michael Pêche, felony fleeing; simple assault of law enforcement officer;
-Justerriio Martez Jew, possession meth;
-Doyle Wayne Crites, possession meth;
-Lara Lee Rollins, possession meth;
-Thomas Dyllon Maddox, possession LSD--gun enhancement;
-William David Heflin, possession marijuana with intent;
-Kenneth Lee Means, possession meth;
-Helen Elizabeth Reese, possession meth-gun enhancement;
-Terrance Allen Gifford, possession meth;
-Madalyn Bailey Red, poss meth;
-Kristie Mashell Roberts, possession controlled substance in correctional institute;
-Clayton Levi Wagers, possession meth; possession THC; gun enhancement;
-Cynthia Diane Stamps, possession meth;
-Michael LaWayne Duncan, possession meth;
-Curtis Wayne Stegall, possession meth;
-Alexis Cheyenne Waldo, possession meth;
-Raymond Whitworth, possession meth;
-Landon Craig Russell, possession THC;
-Donald William Morris, evidence tampering;
-Matthew Levedicas Berry, possession meth; gun enhancement;
-Vicki Lynn Poe, possession meth with intent; evidence tampering; possession controlled substance in correctional facility;
-Nikki Brooke Childers, possession fentanyl;
-Curtis Wayne Stegall, Possession THC; possession meth;
-Thomas Alexander Hutson, trafficking meth;
-Hunter Blake West, possession meth;
-James Daniel Yarbrough, possession meth;
-Parker Franklin Chapman, possession meth;
-Paul Lynn Sample, possession meth;
-Jack Joil White, possession meth with intent;
-Martha Alice Thompson, possession meth with intent;
-William Steven Crowley, possession meth with intent; possession of synthetic;
-Jesssica Harrington Hatcher, possession synthetic cannabinoids with intent;
-Justin Keith Pressnel, possession meth with intent;
-Danny Lee Ferrell, possession THC;
-Rodney Ray Lowery, possession meth;
-Justin Paul Dillard II, possession meth with intent; evidence tampering;
-Anthony Wayne Osborne, DUI 3rd;
-Teresa Ann McGregory, DUI 3rd;
-Tondra Sue Edwards, two counts DUI 4th;
-Donald Ray Bolton, possession meth with intent;
-Ernesto Gutierrez, possession meth;
-Thomas Alexander Hutson, trafficking meth, gun enhancement;
Keenan Ahmad Rasean Souter, accessory after the fact-violent;
-Aaliyah Shani Garrett, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Jimmy Len Prater, malicious mischief;
-Cody Allen Kimbrough, malicious mischief;
-John Blake Crump, DI 4th-other;
-Kerry Dewayne Hardin, DUI 4th;
-Jessie Houston Sisco, DI 3rd;
Richard Thomas Johnson, DUI 4th;
-Parker Chase Gassaway, uttering forgery;
-Heather Renee Holly, four counts aggravated animal cruelty;
-Angela Renee Lee, computer fraud;
-Taddameka Michelle Farr, embezzlement;
-Jartavious O'Brien Boles, possession marijuana with intent; gun enhancement;
-Tammy Wilder Brazil, possession meth;
-Roy Shane Bramlett, possession meth;
-Jerry Scott Erby, possession meth;
-Daphne Dale Paden, possession meth;
-Keenan Ahmad Rasean Souter, possession marijuana;
-Apprentice Dyshawn McWilliams, rape-child 14-15; statutory rape-child 14;
-Ervie Lee Johnson III, grand larceny;
-Willie Carroll Houser, possession meth;
-Patrick Adams, possession meth;
-Terrance L. Ford, possession hydrocodone;
-Eduardo Velazquez, possession meth;
-Justin Paul Dillard II, possession meth.