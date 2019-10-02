The Pontotoc County Grand Jury which deliberated in August returned 60 indictments into open court last Wednesday ( Sept. 25) and defendants were arraigned.
Plea days have been scheduled for November 21 and 22 and the two week December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convenes Monday, December 2, and continues through December 13.
Indictments released on September 25 include the following defendants and their respective charge(s):
-Danny Eugene Austin, two indictments, including: failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, deadly weapon, and two counts aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer;
-Clinton Hunter Johnson, two counts of identity theft;
-Joel Shane Whitlow, two counts of escape or attempt to escape from jail or custody;
-Steven Wayne Hester, enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct;
-Shanna Meadows, two counts of felonious child abuse resulting in harm and two counts of contributing to delinquency or neglect of a child permitting physical or sexual abuse;
-Justin Dewayne Deen, fondling, two counts of sexual battery-under 14, assault with intent to ravish and child abuse;
-Felicia Ann Land, failure to register as a sex offender;
-Jacob Meeks, Jr.,false pretense;
-Jimmy Wayne Hogue, sexual battery;
-Jasmine Nylean Scott Vaughn, child abuse and choking a child;
-Jamie Wayne Robertson, embezzlement;
-Robert Lee Vaughn, three counts of child abuse and choking a child;
-Dorian Miguel Robertson, burglary of a vehicle;
-Heather Nicole Schmidt, possession of meth;
-Dow Hunter Youngblood, possession of meth;
-Steven Delaine Johnson, grand larceny and attempted grand larceny;
-Brittany Keith, six counts of child endangerment;
-Kevin Wayne Walston, felon in possession of a weapon;
-Pedro Candelero Jaimenez, possession of cocaine;
-Tucker Brown Fleming, DUI third;
-Franklin Tyler Gregory, felon in possession of a weapon;
-Dennis Ray Montgomery, child abuse (habitual);
-Mark Cade Holloway, two indictments, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, habitual; burglary of a dwelling and burglary of an auto;
-Sean Allen Walker, grand larceny;
-Colton L. Wooten, burglary of a building;
-Destiny R. Sisco, burglary of a dwelling;
-Jerry Dalane Swords, DUI third;
-Joshua Cody Graham, possession of meth;
-David Curtis Carroll, possession meth;
-Derrick Lammount Bean, DUI fourth;
-Melissa Sue Judon, embezzlement;
-Dwayne Hershel Ruth, Jr., felon in possession of a weapon;
-Joseph Barry Wilson, two indictments: DUI fourth, child endangerment and felon in possession of a weapon;
-Joshua Carmentae Watkins, two indictments: taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana with intent;
-Walter Alvis King, possession of cocaine, less than two grams with intent;
-Jarmarcus Terrell Watson, burglary of a vehicle;
-John Eddie Henton, aggravated assault;
-Olivia Morales, possession of meth;
-Rhonda Caye Keith, possession of meth;
-George Henry Johnson, III, burglary of a building;
-Ronald David Hester, Jr., four counts of child abuse;
-Zydarius Montrell Hallman, two indictments: burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a building;
-Alyssa Banks, burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a vehicle;
-Joe Willie Thomas, DUI fourth.