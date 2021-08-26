August 1 was grandmama’s birthday and had she lived she would have been 103 this year, but she is in that Place where time doesn’t matter any more.
I remember grandmama’s last birthday on this earth, August 1, 2006. Jon fished all summer and put bream and catfish whole in the freezer. When her birthday rolled around he and Uncle Larry cleaned that pile of fish and fried them for her birthday supper; complete with a bowl of French fried potatoes and little brown hush puppies. She ate bream for three solid hours, taking time to pick out each bone and savor each bite.
There are times I wish I could sit at the table with her again, and enjoy fish and conversation. But I would’t bring her back from heaven for nothing in this world.
My sister Cindy and I and this good looking young man that lives at my house enjoyed a fish supper recently remembered those days grandmama walked this earth.
My favorite story of fishing with her still makes me smile. She hated a snake worse than a mongoose. She was scared of them, but she turned that fright into the ability to light on them worse than six chickens after one worm. And she didn’t always hunt for a hoe to kill the serpents, whatever was handy would do.
Take the day we went fishing at Mr. Dillard’s pool. Now for those of you who may not understand, there is a size difference in a pond and a pool. A pool is smaller. This one didn’t even cover half an acre, but it grew some mighty fine bass and bream. Anyway the day we went was a nice afternoon, I had my little black dog Trixie along with us for the boat ride. Grandmama and I launched out into the deep, so to speak, from the bank under a big cedar tree. Five or so feet from the shore, she looked back. “I thought I saw a snake,” she said, and she started paddling backward!
“Grandmama!” I said in my pip squeaky raised voice. “That snake is on the shore and we are in the boat, it will be gone when we get back. Let’s just go fishing and leave it alone.” Nothing doing.
She paddled right up to the bank and took that boat oar and commenced to whooping up on that snake.
“Grandmama don’t let him bite you!” I warned when I saw the jaws of the slithering serpent open wide. A resounding whack from her flat oar grounded him and a few more whacks and some comments from grandmama telling him he’d just as well go on and die, put him out cold. When she was satisfied the critter wouldn’t bite anyone anymore, she calmly used that weapon of hers and steered the boat to the other side of the pool where the big bass were hanging out, socked a worm on the hook and dropped her line into the green water below.
That night, when I was telling the story to Granddaddy, he allowed as to how I was probably throwing a fit in the boat. I nodded. “So Bernice was having to hit the snake on the shore and hit you in the boat to calm you down.” I giggled. “No, she was too busy fighting the snake,” I said.
I admired her tenacity. No matter where the enemy was she met it head on. I just hope I can have that same kind of grit as I walk the rest of my days on these dusty paths of the earth.