I can hardly believe it has been 46 years since our family settled into Pontotoc.
We came here on my sister Sara’s tenth birthday. She was the baby girl of the family at that time.
I can still see us gathered in the kitchen of the College Villa Apartments there on Ladnier Road in Gautier. All our boxes were loaded on granddaddy’s trailer. The beds were about all that was left load up.
But mama and daddy paused and let granddad, Uncle Larry, Uncle Danny and Uncle Stan and all us other kids sing happy birthday to her. She got this miniature punch bowl with six little cups that looked like cut glass with their own little hooks to hang on the bowl and a little ladle to dip the punch with. I was as enamored over it as she was.
I thought it fitting that hers was the last birthday we would celebrate on the coast, because when we moved down three years before, she had the first birthday celebration in our new surroundings.
Soon we were packed and the little caravan headed north. Back then there were no four lane highways from the coast to here. It took a full eight hours. We pulled into grandmama’s house at 9:30 or so that Friday night. South Liberty Street was a welcome sight even in the dark.
Grandmama knew we would all be tired and hungry when we piled into her house and she was ready for us. A platter was piled high with red ripe tomatoes from her garden, freshly sliced.
Several loaves of bread, a jar of mayonnaise and a gallon of sweet tea was waiting for us to devour. She even had fresh bell pepper to much on.
Soon she had a pallet spread on the floor for us kids to lay on while the old window box fan pulled in the cooled night air. After spending more than a year in an apartment with no air coming in the window at night, it was wonderful to feel the freshness of the evening.
The next day I could hardly wait to get across to see Ma Sanders. That was the beauty of being at grandmamas, we got to see granddaddy’s mama too.
Grandmama was an amazing woman. Before the day was out that Saturday she had made room in her house for our family to settle and welcomed us to stay as long as we needed.
Mama and Daddy built their house beside them and thus began a long and joyous journey with my dear grandparents and being able to pop into their house at a moments notice. Their leaving brought much pain back in 2007.
If she was still walking on this earth grandmama would be 102 this Saturday, but I wouldn’t call her back from her perfect place for nothing.
I remember after she went to our eternal home I begged God to let me see a rainbow, for the colors of that bright promising bow remind me of where she lived.
I scampered out every time it clouded up, searching the sky for a rainbow, however, no colors arched in the sky, but God spoke to my spirit, “I’ll give you a rainbow,” He promised. “You just be alert for it.” As the long days passed, I searched the sky every time it looked favorable for a rainbow, but none came.
Exactly one month after she left this earth I was standing on the Ken Combs pier in Gulfport.
A rainbow dipped it’s colorful finger into the ocean. I stood there in tears. I knew it was my rainbow and it was no accident that it was one month after her home going.
I suppose my mind has been thinking about her lately, not just because of her upcoming birthday, but because Saturday I took a picture of a beautiful rainbow.
I don’t know much about heaven or what she is exactly experiencing, but this I do know from God’s word; “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.”
And today she is hugging our Will and many more that have followed her on to that perfect place. But for 46 years, I was honored to walk the same soil with a woman who loved and adored her grandchildren and my life is richer for it.