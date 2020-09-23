Professional sports are truly undergoing a Greek death. Hubris, overweening pride, the downfall of many a Greek hero, has infected the courts and fields and its denizens, and they are slinking their way to an ignominious demise.
I recently heard Hall of Fame Coach Mike Ditka say he “wasn’t paying much attention” to football this year. Mike Ditka, folks. Ditka. Da Bears. Coach Ditka growled his disdain for the league and said, “They (players) should get down on their hands and knees and thank God everyday” for the unmerited privilege of playing a game for that amount of money.
Fans are taking the stand the owners wouldn’t. They’re voting with their pocketbooks, or ratings, whatever. The empty stadiums in which the pros are playing are symbolic on many levels. I have a gut feeling that even if ownership opened the ticket booths, the dearth of fans would sadden them to tears.
Multi-millionares—and football’s first half-a-billion-aire—have demonstrated that they truly live in a different world than the rest of us. Men who play a game for a living and make absurd salaries that were already a slap in the face to working folks, now have decided they will disrespect the American Flag and live and play in their own little privileged bubble.
Let them play.
Meanwhile, in Springville, and Ecru, and in The Hollow, the best sports experiences out there today are alive and well. I mean this with every fiber of my being, if someone gave me tickets to my favorite pro football team, the Colts, and they were playing Friday night, I would leave the tickets on the table and drive to Springville with a big, stupid smile on my face, ready to watch the Cougars take on Walnut.
Peyton Manning’s mother, Olivia, said on a documentary that, without a doubt, the most fun their family has had, over all the years and college and pro games and all the money, was watching the boys play high school football.
I won’t get too sappy and Mayberry here, but when that high school band is rocking down at South, and the crowd is cheering, and the Cougars are putting a thumping on some team, it’s just good for the soul. It’s America, man.
Every player is proud and thankful to be there. Every mama and daddy feels like they’re on the field right along with their kids. The cheerleaders smile, the Cougar dances, the air smells like grilling meat, and hot chocolate, and dew-wet grass. Even if the pro stadiums were open, you couldn’t get that smell and feeling in those huge, concrete monoliths. You sure couldn’t get the patriotism, and love of neighbor, and overweening gratitude that people have in Pontotoc County.