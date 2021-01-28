Pantone is a limited liability corporation located in New Jersey. The Pantone company began in the 1950s as a commercial printing company under the original name of M & J Levine Advertising. In 1956, the company owners hired Lawrence Herbert as a part-time employee. Herbert, who had a background in chemistry, standardized the printing company’s stock of pigments and ink. Later, Herbert purchased the company and renamed it Pantone.
Today,the Pantone company is internationally recognized for its proprietary Pantone Matching System (PMS). The PMS system is used extensively in the graphic design, interior design, and fashion design industries. The PMS allows designers and consumers to match specific colors regardless of what equipment is used to produce the color.
Since 2000, a division of Pantone, the Pantone Color Institute, has designated a “Color of the Year”. Sometimes the Pantone Color of the Year is used by other companies as a springboard for marketing campaigns. For example, Sephora used the 2012 Color of the Year, Tangerine Tango, in the development and marketing of a new line of makeup.
Typically, Pantone chooses one color each year based on global trends in cars, clothing, kitchens, and even coffee; and from these trends chooses a color of focus for the upcoming year. For example, in 2020, the Color of the Year was Classic Blue. However, for 2021, Pantone chose two colors: Ultimate Gray (Pantone 17-5104) and Illuminating (Pantone 13-0647). This is only the second time that Pantone has chosen two colors.
Ultimate Gray is a neutral, granite-like gray. Illuminating is a bright, happy yellow. These may not be colors typically chosen for interior spaces or for fashion. However, these colors may work especially well for home exteriors, such as front doors, and for garden spaces. Think about yellow garden accessories such as ceramic pots, patio cushions, or umbrella paired with gray stone pavers, decks, or fencing.
If you already have gray materials in the hardscape of your patio or garden and are thinking about a new color for accessories to brighten up your outdoor spaces, then the yellow Pantone Color of the Year may be just what you are looking for.