Do you want something fun and interesting to do while you hand your children are home for the President’s Day weekend? Spend some time counting the birds!
The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is a free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org. Anyone can take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count, from beginning bird watchers to experts, and you can participate from your backyard, or anywhere in the world.
Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the National Audubon Society, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share. Recently, more than 160,000 participants submitted their bird observations online, creating the largest instantaneous snapshot of global bird populations ever recorded.
The 25 bird count will be held Friday, February 18, through Monday, February 21, 2022. Please visit the official website at birdcount.org for more information and be sure to check out the latest educational and promotional resources.
Bird populations are always shifting and changing. For example, 2014 GBBC data highlighted a large amount of Snowy Owls across the northeastern, mid-Atlantic, and Great Lakes areas of the United States. The data also showed the effects that warm weather patterns have had on bird movement around the country. For more on the results of the latest GBBC, take a look at the GBBC summaries.
On the program website participants can explore real-time maps and charts that show what others are reporting during and after the count. So register, get out your binoculars and go birding. And while you are counting, make sure you look out for the red cockaded woodpecker.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife is seeking to move it from the endangered list to the threatened list so that the service can help conserve the species better.
They will be able to build habitat for the birds and re-move them from places that would be prohibitive to the birds survival. But a real key in knowing where they are will be the bird count.
The Red-cockaded Woodpecker roosts and nests only in live pines, usually ones infected with red heart fungus. The disease softens the wood and makes cavity excavation easier. The birds also peck holes in the bark around the nest entrance, causing the tree to leak pitch that helps keep tree climbing snakes away.
A cockade is a ribbon or ornament worn on a hat. The "cockade" of the Red-cockaded Woodpecker is the tiny red line on the side of the head of the male. It may be hidden and is very difficult to see in the field. Now these woodpeckers look almost like the hairy or the downy woodpecker. However, both the hairy and the downy as well as the yellow bellied sap sucker have a white streak down their back or on their wings.
The red cockaded has only spots that create horizontal lines all over the wings.
So make sure to adjust your binoculars and look for these special birds of the woods and record them in the Great Backyard Bird Count.