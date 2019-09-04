I spend a few days last week with my son while his wife was at a conference.
He asked me to help him with the children. He has a seven-year old and a seven-month old.
If you have been reading my column, you know, I am still not walking, so helping with a seven-month old presents some challenges when it comes to being able to move around the house with her.
My main job was to get Sawyer, the seven-year old to school every morning and picked up in the afternoons.
We were to get homework done and book read each evening.
This was not a job it was a blessing.
My son and daughter-in-law are great parents that want to take care of their children so the opportunity to help them was more of a blessing for me than it was for them.
Getting to see the children each morning was a great way to start a day.
Sawyer, being seven, was able to direct me to the correct car rider line for drop off and pick up. He was proud of me on the second day, that I could maneuver the car rider line without his instructions.
Doing homework was a thrill. He reads well and seems to have math down. The best part is that he does not mind doing his homework.
Millie, the precious seven-month old, is all smiles especially when she hears or sees her daddy. I can tell that she is going to have her daddy wrapper around her little finger and will rule the nest.
I may not be able to carry her around, but I can rock and give her bottle when she is given to me.
I can feed her baby food while she sits in her high chair.
I may not be able to walk, but I enjoyed three days of helping my son just a little with the children.
I look forward to more experiences with my grandchildren.
This Nana could not have had a better week.