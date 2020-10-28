The Pontotoc swim teams finished out the 2020 season Friday at the Class I State Championships.
The girls squad finished as the top Class I public school team in the state, coming in fourth behind St. Andrews, Our Lady Academy and St. Joseph with 46 points.
Rani Greer won individual state championships once again in the 200 yard individual medley, which she swam in 2:08.44, and the 100 yard breaststroke, in which she posted a finals time of 1:05.73. It marked Greer's third consecutive state crown in each event, giving her six total state titles during her high school career.
The 200 yard medley relay team reached the medal podium as well. Greer, along with Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, and Hallie "Turtle" McDonald finished in third place with a time of 2:09.21.
Reannon Hicks finished 4th in the state in the 100 yard freestyle (1:00.21) and 8th in the 200 yard freestyle (2:14.17). Kori Grace Ware came in 12th in the 50 yard freestyle (28.61 sec).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Greer, Ware, Hicks and Riley Stanford finished 5th (4:18.69).
For the boys, J.D. Chism finished 7th in the 50 yard freestyle (24.34 sec) and 9th in the 100 yard freeestyle (54.73 sec).
The boys 400 freestyle relay team of Chism, Jacob Vickery, Ellis Maffett and Buddy Ferguson came in 7th (4:27.79).
"Some of these girls are going to have the chance to win a lot of medals and get on a lot of podiums," Pontotoc head swim coach Zach Gory. "Rani has already done it 7 times. That medley relay medal will be one of the most meaningful for them. A 3rd year program stood toe to toe with some of the giants in the state. That speaks to our talent and work ethic of our kids.
"For the boys, it’s nice to see J.D. (Chism) finish his career off on a high note. Our relay boys have grown from each meet. This opportunity will help them be prepared moving forward."