Pontotoc High School's Rani Greer continued her Class I dominance Saturday at the MHSAA Swimming Championships held at Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Greer successfully defends her titles, becoming a back to back state champion in both the 200 yard individual medley (IM) and 100 yard breaststroke.
In the 200 yard IM, Greer finished with a finals time of 2:09.11, besting runner-up Kaley Davis of Vancleave by over 13 seconds. Greer won the 100 yard breaststroke after posting a time of 1:05.99 in the finals, a margin of victory of over 9 seconds.
Other (individual) qualifiers for the state championships included Reannon Hicks, who made the finals and came in sixth overall (1:22.76) in the 100 yard breaststroke and also competed in the 100 yard freestyle, J.D. Chism, who finished 7th in the 50 yard freestyle and 7th in the 100 yard freestyle, and Kori Grace Ware, who finished sixth in the finals of the 100 yard backstroke and also competed in the 50 yard freestyle.
Pontotoc's 200 yard medley relay team of Karlee Moore, Ware, Hicks and Greer finished sixth overall in the finals with a time of 2:18.49. The same group tied for sixth with Itawamba AHS in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:06.43.
As a team Pontotoc's girls finished sixth overall, while the boys were 11th.