We have been here before.
No one would choose this destination, yet my wife and I strangely navigate toward it. No, we do not know why. The air feels weighty here. The simple surroundings emit a somber tone. Stepping on this hallowed ground forces the heaviest of tears to fall. It’s futile to resist.
I wish I wasn’t here.
I cannot think of anywhere else I would rather be.
The funeral home installed the marker, signifying the resting place of our son’s physical body.
{Sidebar} [Liberal scoffers discount the validity of Jesus’ resurrection by suggesting the mourning ladies went to the wrong tomb. They surmise that their judgment was clouded by their excessive grief. People who’ve never grieved say the dumbest things! Those ladies went to the correct burial spot and found it empty. How do I know? Because I do not need a grave marker to know where I laid my son. I can take you there blindfolded and in the dark. I will never forget.]
The etched dates scream the brevity of 23 years. Somehow, flashes of memories do not add up to the time spent or the time desired. I’ve lost. I feel like I am losing more with each passing day. Is this life … a collection of yesterday’s fading memories and tomorrow’s cancelled hopes?
Who would willingly venture to this place, knowing that soul-gripping heartache and endless tears await?
Grieving people walk here. They must. Words cannot describe the internal push to stroll near the freshly placed flowers. It is an odd attraction.
Real love and deep grief forced those saintly women of old to walk through the darkness to a borrowed tomb with sobs echoing a sad melody. They HAD TO GO.
And so, we are here. We have to be here.
It’s weird. I know. I thought the same thing until death woke me from my slumber one November night. Reality: I know my son is not in this cemetery. His body is, but who we knew as Jonathan left this world the moment my truck veered from the highway and wrapped its doors around that tree.
Someone once told me, much to my chagrin, that parenting never ends. They spoke truth. Never ends … not even at the grave.
So, here we are in death … just like we were in life … willing to endure hardship and pain to show our children that we love them. We give them our very best, even when they cannot give anything in return. Today, the best I have to offer is a breaking dam of tears. I’m spilling every last one of them on a neatly placed bronze marker.
Still, I cannot walk in this place without thinking about absurd hope. Hope that believes the grave is not the end and death does not speak the final word. Hope that finds reason for living in the place of the dead. Hope that sees a better day ahead.
I call it “absurd” because it is. I have never experienced a life without pain, sorrow, sin or tears. I have never viewed Heaven with my eyes. All I have is a promise. “If I go away and prepare a place for you, I will come again and take you to myself, so that where I am you may be also.” (John 14:3)
It is that promise that gives me absurd hope. It is that promise that stops death from ruling the day (1 Corinthians 15:54b-57). It is that promise that floods my mind with the powerful hope of the Easter story.
The place of the dead. A surprising encounter. One powerful discourse. “Why are you looking for the living among the dead? … He is not here, but he has risen!” (Luke 24:5-6)
The One who stepped out of the grave victorious promises me that death won’t win in my life either.
Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, even if he dies, will live. Everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26)
I believe it … and therefore I have hope at the graveside.
Dr. Middleton lost his only son, Jonathan, to a truck crash on November 21, 2021. He is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville.