Hooker Construction will finish their part of the outside work on the W.A. Grist building soon. “The roof was recently finished and they have the doors finished and are going to hang them soon,” said Pontotoc County Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson.
Plans for the outside of the building also call for it to be painted to match the rest of the block. “It will look very good when everything matches up,” Ferguson noted.
Once the outside of the building is complete it will be some time before any inside work is done. “We are still deciding exactly how we want to utilize this building,” Ferguson said.
“Our main focus at the moment is getting the old Family Dollar building re-worked into the Justice Court Center,” he said. Hooker is working on that project as well and hopes to have it finished in the spring time for us to move in come April.”
The building there at the corner of Liberty and Washington is rich in the history of this county. Many of the older folks will recall going into the building to check out a book. It housed the Pontotoc Library from October 1960 through June of 1976. But because of the demand for books and services a new building was built on Main Street and turned into the Dixie Regional Library.
Soon after that Mr. W.A. Grist, well known attorney in Pontotoc took up his law offices in the space where it remained until his death.
The plans for how the building will be utilized will be announced next year.