The Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s Women’s build which is usually in May, this year will be in March, coinciding with International Woman’s Day which is Sunday, March 8. The women’s build day will be Saturday, March 7, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the home of Andria Hurd, 406 Unity Drive in Pontotoc.
This is a part of the Pontotoc Habitat for Humanity’s Circle of Hope development that is off of Clark Street beyond D.T. Cox school.
On Oxford Street if you turn South onto Brooks Street at the caution light and then turn east (or right) on to Clark Street please go beyond the school and the church to the second street to the left. The home is straight ahead on the left of this drive.
During the Habitat Women’s Build Day in Pontotoc volunteers will be painting the interior of the home, removing trash, installing cabinets and other various projects to get this homeowner and her children in their new place to live.
During this week (March 1-8) some 6,000 women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for the International Women build week to highlight to global need for safety and affordable housing.