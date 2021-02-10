After a slowdown due to the Coronavirus, personnel with the Pontotoc affiliate of Habitat for Humanity are preparing to resume building.
“We opened back up at the end of May, and due to the restrictions and uncertainty we saw a complete halt in volunteer labor, so we’ve had to spend a lot on professional, private contractors to finish projects that were on hold,” said Kim Easterling, who took over as Habitat director in November 2019. “Our cost for building homes skyrocketed, and we didn’t see a lot of fundraising because we couldn’t get a lot of people together.”
The organization, which partners with families in need to build affordable housing, relies heavily upon volunteer labor, such as from church and civic groups, and the pandemic hit Habitat hard.
Two projects top the priority list for the Pontotoc affiliate—renovating a home at 399 Circle of Hope Dr., and completing a build at 413 Unity Dr., jobs that had to be put on hold when COVID hit.
The home on Circle of Hope is a Habitat build, and due to the recent passing of a resident, it’s coming back into the organization’s hands. It needs a lot of work, according to Easterling. The Unity Drive home is about 80 % complete. Easterling is in the process of organizing the annual Women Build Week, sponsored by Lowes. That’s set for Saturday, March 13, weather permitting. Easterling is planning a virtual event, one during which she’ll live-stream the work, performed by a handful of laborers and the preselected homeowner. Easterling hopes the virtual event will help Habitat garner some much needed donations.
“We’re not involving community volunteers on site due to restrictions, but we hope to broadcast the event and offer online tutorials about home maintenance,” said Easterling.
Pontotoc Habitat has a committee that reviews applications and selects those most in need who meet the organization’s criteria. The selected homeowner helps build the house, an involvement Habitat calls sweat equity. The average home is about 1,250 square feet and costs around $70,000 to build. Several new homeowners paid off their mortgages last year, Easterling said.
Easterling also indicated that the committee is actively searching for a part time construction supervisor “To help us organize and manage the volunteers during construction. This will be a paid position,” she said.
Andria Hurd is the proud, new owner of a Habitat house on Unity Dr. The organization has been a God-send in the lives of her and her three children, Hurd said. They moved in during the last week of September.
“It’s been something I’ve dreamed about all my life,” said Hurd, who has worked at Southern Motion for 13 years. “My 14-year old has a basketball goal. I thank God for this blessing.”
Easterling sent out a mailing last fall to the 300-plus households on the list and Pontotoc County residents responded generously, she said.
“I think people understand the need, as well as the challenges we’re facing, and they were really generous, and we’re so grateful,” said Easterling. “We’re trying to hit the ground running this year, and we appreciate everybody’s support.”
To donate to Pontotoc County Habitat for Humanity contact Kim Easterling at (662) 316-2293. Donors can mail checks to PO Box 486 Pontotoc, 38863, or stop by the office at 50 W. Marion St. Also visit the Facebook event page Easterling has created for the 2021 Lowes Women Build Week.